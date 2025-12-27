Welsh wonders Curtis and Bowen record famous home win with Haiti Couleurs

Haiti Couleurs was the toast of Chepstow after producing a magnificent front-running display to add the Coral Welsh Grand National to the Irish equivalent he won earlier in the year.

Trained by Rebecca Curtis, the 5-1 chance was fittingly ridden by another home native in champion jockey Sean Bowen, who was picking up a welcome consolation just 24 hours after being agonisingly denied in the King George VI Chase at Kempton aboard Banbridge.

It was also a win that served a reminder of the Cheltenham Festival winner's class, having disappointed in the Betfair Chase last month, but there is no doubt about his star quality now after shouldering 11st 13lb to a thoroughly impressive three-length success over Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith's recent Sandown scorer O'Connell.

Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "What a racehorse and what a training performance to get him back from Haydock. That was just over a month ago and to get him back is just incredible.

"It means so much and these are the races you want to win and to do it on a Welsh-trained horse for a Welsh trainer is special.

"Becky actually used to babysit me a bit as a kid, so to do it for Becky is a bit like doing it for family, so that was amazing.

"It's unbelievable and it would have been nice to win the King George as well, but I'll take this."

For Curtis there was delight at finally getting her country's most prestigious trophy in her hands and vindication for the belief she has shown in her eight-year-old since having his credentials knocked at Haydock.

Curtis added: "I'm absolutely delighted to get him back, as you all knew I was upset about Haydock and I knew he was still a very good horse. He's done that so well and aggressively today and to carry that weight…

""He outclassed them and was back to his very best, which was brilliant. Sean said he had to go to the front as he couldn't hold him and you know when he's like that he's back to his best.

"I'm thrilled for my owners as well who are the best people in the world and so supportive of me and I couldn't do it for nicer people.

"It's amazing, I'm Welsh, Sean's Welsh and most of my staff are and it's a really prestigious race we have wanted to win for many years. We were narrowly defeated with Teaforthree and it's nice to finally win it after all these years."

Paddy Power make the winner 14-1 from 20s for the Grand National and 33-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with Curtis having no doubt Haiti Couleurs would be worth his spot in Prestbury Park's blue riband event.

She added: "He does love Cheltenham and I've heard people say that maybe he doesn't have the class for a Gold Cup, but I think he can go a really good gallop and stay off it as well.

"I don't think he has to have that marathon trip, and he can go a right good clip. We'll enjoy today and then decide where to go with him next."