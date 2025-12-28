Teahupoo sweeps to Christmas Hurdle success

Teahupoo stamped his authority on the staying division with a dominant performance in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, Teahupoo was trying to confirm Fairyhouse form with Ballyburn after the pair fought out a thrilling finish to last month's Hatton's Grace, with just a nose separating the two on that occasion.

Ballyburn was sent off the 13-8 favourite to reverse that result and it looked as though another duel was on the cards as the duo swept by the front-running Rocky's Diamond, but Teahupoo (5-2) was clearly travelling much the better and stretched clear when given the signal by Kennedy.

Teahupoo kept galloping all the way to the line to win by seven lengths from the staying-on Bob Olinger, who in turn was a further seven lengths clear of Ballyburn.

Elliott said: "He was good. You'd be nervous looking at him halfway through a race as he always looks like he's going as fast as he can, but that's the way he races.

"He's a good horse and the faster they went the better. He can do it every way.

"Years ago when you were looking at Big Buck's and Inglis Drever, they always said they were behind the bridle the whole way and that's the exact same way that he races.

"He's a great horse and we're lucky to have him.

"Jack was delighted and said he felt as good as ever. He didn't do a lot when he got there! He pulls himself up but that's what he is."

Asked if Teahupoo was taking his racing better this season, Elliott added: "I don't know if he ever wasn't taking them that well. Sometimes we can be guilty of not letting people see these horses enough.

"You can see the cheer he got when he came in, that's what people need to see - these good horses coming out.

"It was a big rematch with Ballyburn and if Ballyburn had won, he would have gotten as big a reception because he's a champion as well. We can't forgot about Bob Olinger, he's some horse as well."