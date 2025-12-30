Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton hosts nine-race all-weather card

Intervention and Accrual are set to face off in the feature contest tonight at Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Previous winners Intervention and Accrual clash

Previous winners Intervention and Accrual clash in our third race on a nine-race card this evening at Wolverhampton - the Class 3 Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.

Intervention comes here off the back of winning at Lingfield over today's distance in the middle of the month to notch up his 15th career success in 112 races for the Michael Appleby and the Horsewatchers. He was raised 4lb for that win and is now up to a mark of 86.

Accrual is four years younger than Intervention and won over course and distance just before Christmas, making that three victories from seven on the all-weather. Rowan Scott's mount will carry a 5lb penalty as a result but that many not be enough to stop David Loughnane's charge re-entering the winners' enclosure at Dunstall Park.

Coachello hasn't won since he landed this race a year ago and comes here 3lb lighter than what he carried that day.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Love Your Work seeks third Wolves win

Love Your Work races this evening in our penultimate Midnite: Built For 2025 Not 2005 Handicap, looking for his third win at the track.

His first win at the track came back in November 2024 and the second win last week was his second in three, so he comes here today a horse in form.

At nine years young he looks to still have the fight in him as he hit the bend in the lead and was headed in the straight, but this old boy wasn't for beating as he battled back to get up on the line and has been raised 4lb for it.

Salaria comes here seeking the hat-trick after jumping from racing at Lingfield on 64 to now being rated 69 - Charlie Clover will be hoping they can bag a quickfire December hat-trick.

8.30 Wolverhampton - Alafdhal bids for hat-trick

The last race of the year at Wolverhampton comes in the 8.30pm Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap and Alafdhal will be hoping he pulls the curtain down at the track for 2025 by completing the hat-trick.

The positive run of form began in early December as he was sent off 7/1 and under a strong Luke Morris ride he notched up his 12th success of his career at Lingfield.

Keen to make use of the in form horse he had, Phil McEntee sent Alafdhal back out just under a fortnight later looking to make it three wins from four. They achieved this defying the 2lb penalty from Lingfield as he got up to win well at the line - which would suggest that the handicapper hadn't got to the bottom of him from that success.

Sam's Xpress won at Lingfield last time and has been handed a 5lb penalty, with Dylan Hogan retaining the ride.