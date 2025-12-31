Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tyrrhenian Sea looks to retain Listed crown at Lingfield

Lingfield takes centre stage this afternoon, with Listed action in the Quebec Stakes headlining the all-weather card at 2pm.

2.00 Lingfield - 2023 winner Tyrrhenian Sea faces four rivals in Listed contest

This year's renewal of the Midnite Quebec Stakes at Lingfield on New Year's Eve looks an eye-catching affair, with 2023 winner Tyrrhenian Sea attempting to emulate Dubai Warrior by becoming only the second horse to win this Listed race twice.

After being slowly away, the Roger Varian trained seven-year-old went from last to first to land this contest two years ago but found one too good in the form of Royal Champion last term, who has since won three Group races and placed in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Oisin Murphy returns from a short break to ride the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nebras, who was last seen landing a handicap at Newcastle last month. This three-year-old is a half-brother to the multiple Group 1-winning mare Nashwa and went for 725,000gns as a yearling.

The Clarehaven duo also saddle five-year-old Torito, who is having his second start on the all-weather having previously contested a number of Group races on the turf.

Billy Loughnane, who at the time of writing is chasing Cieren Fallon's record for winners in a calendar year, will be looking to finish with a flourish and takes the ride on David O'Meara's Duke's Command. The Group 3-placed horse Military Academy makes his stable debut for Jane Chapple-Hyam today in a first-time visor.

1.00 Lingfield - Up The Agenda bids to complete the hat-trick

Up The Agenda will face six rivals when chasing the hat-trick at Lingfield on Wednesday in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Nursery Handicap. Jack Morland's two-year-old has clocked up three wins from four starts since being gelded in the summer, including successive wins this month at Newcastle.

The gelding operation may also have had the desired effect for Lord Harcourt, who recorded his first win last time out for Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark. will be looking to go 2-2 since being gelded.

Dylan Cunha will be hoping Akabusi can overturn the form with Lord Harcourt from their run over today's course and distance 23 days ago. There was only a head separating them that day and Akabusi is 2lbs better off in the weights today.

The in-form Billy Loughnane is back onboard Alasrae, who he rode two starts ago when finishing second after being sent off the odds-on favourite at Kempton. George Boughey will be hoping the return to six furlongs will help him bounce back from a below par effort last time out at Southwell.

Fermain, Guernsey Lady and Mighty Vega - who boasts the services of Hollie Doyle - complete the field.

1.30 Lingfield - In-form Clearpoint seeks four-timer

A field of five have been declared to contest the Midnite, Building The Future Of Betting Handicap and Simon Hodgson's Clearpoint will be looking to defy top-weight, bringing up the four-timer. Having landed back-to-back wins over today's course and distance in September and November, the five-year-old landed the hat-trick at Wolverhampton 53 days ago and goes off a 4lb higher mark today. This son of Ardad tends to go well at the Surrey track, having never finished outside of the first three there.

His biggest danger may well come from Michael Appleby's seven-year-old Baldomero, who registered his second win from his last three attempts at Wolverhampton 11 days ago. Having ran over five furlongs only thrice this year - winning on two of them - this seems the ideal trip for the gelding who was once bought for £460,000.

Luke Morris won this race last year onboard the talented Kylian and the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winning jockey rides Twilight Jet for Jim and Suzi Best in this year's renewal. This six-year-old outran odds of 28/1 when beaten by two over six furlongs the last day and the step down in trip could prove pivotal.

The Robert Cowell-trained pair of Fidelius and Almaty Star make up this quintet.