Newbury: No Drama for Paul Nicholls' hotpot in Challow Novices' Hurdle

No Drama This End sauntered to a comfortable success in Newbury's feature Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle on Monday under a confident ride from former champion jockey Harry Cobden.

Monday 29 December 2025 15:49, UK

No Drama This End was much the best at Newbury
No Drama This End lived up to his increasingly lofty reputation with a straightforward victory in the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

The Paul Nicholls-trained grey went off the 4-9 favourite under Harry Cobden as he came into the Grade One with an unblemished record of two runs over hurdles and two smart Grade Two wins.

He ran prominently throughout and was still firmly on the bridle at the business end of the contest, with victory easily claimed from then on as he defeated Klimt Madrik by a length and a quarter.

