Cheltenham: Dan Skelton's Kabral Du Mathan oozes class in Relkeel Hurdle romp

Kabral Du Mathan sprinted clear of his rivals to run out a comfortable winner of the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Sent off the 8-15 favourite for Dan and Harry Skelton after a wide-margin win on his debut for the yard, Kabral Du Mathan travelled supremely well throughout the extended two-and-a-half-mile affair as Gowel Road set out to make all with Jingko Blue in pursuit.

It was Jingko Blue who was in front coming down to the final flight but when Harry Skelton gave the signal, Kabral Du Mathan moved up a gear and quickly opened up a gap, coming home a five-and-a-half-length winner.

Trainer Dan Skelton said: "It was exactly what I wanted to see and fair play to the horse.

"I know the others are in a bunch behind him, but they've not gone that quick and it's turned into a sprint and he's got a good turn of foot.

"He's a younger horse than the others and had no penalty to carry and that is why he was prohibitive odds, but we couldn't be happier with that and that is just what we wanted to see. He's a beauty to train, a very simple and straightforward horse and I'm delighted with him.

"I didn't want to go all the way to three miles at once. There was a heap of expectation after Haydock and he needed to win today to go to the next level and he has.

"I would say it is straight to the Stayers' Hurdle now and you might say straight to Aintree and wait a year to go three miles, but I'm greedy and we'll go three at the Festival."

It was a poignant success after father-and-son ownership team of Neil and Alfie Smith lost their father and grandfather Ken over the Christmas period.

Skelton added: "Neil Smith lost his father in the week and this is a big boost for him. The Smiths are big supporters of the sport and we have to look after owners like this.

"Regardless of horses moving, I'm just the benefactor of that and I just want to point out it's been a hard time for Neil and a nice winner like this will not go amiss.

"They are sports people and you have to get on and run. The horses don't know what we're putting up with as people and, to be honest, we don't know what horses are putting up with most of the time, so you can only take your hat off to them."

Matata relishes return to longer trip

Matata could have earned a shot at the Ryanair Chase after an emphatic victory in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase.

Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies' eight-year-old has been plying his trade over shorter of late, but relished the return to two and a half miles in the valuable New Year's Day event, travelling stylishly throughout in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

The lung-busting Cheltenham hill has previously proved a cruel mistress for the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned runner, but it proved no obstacle this time around as he scooted nine and a half lengths clear of Paul Nicholls' Il Ridoto in the closing stages.

Image: Matata jumped soundly under Sam Twiston-Davies

It was a performance which delighted his team who are now inclined to aim high, with a trip to both the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree in the spring on the cards for the 6-1 scorer.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "He has never been at his best round Cheltenham because he has always been so free and then has never managed to get up the hill. He's learned to settle and got the two and a half miles well today.

"Sam did a brilliant job settling him as he's still a lunatic at home, but he was cantering at the bottom of the hill and then it was a question of if he would come up it, which he did, which was lovely.

"We've been wanting to go this distance for a long time and the fact he settled so beautifully was great.

"I guess we have to think about the Ryanair again after that, but we'll see what the handicapper does. He could do both Cheltenham and Aintree and he's a tough horse, he would be a lovely horse to have in the Ryanair."

It was the first time the father-and-son training team had enjoyed a winner together at their local stomping ground, with the younger Twiston-Davies delighted to break his duck.

He added: "That is very special and he's a very talented horse who has been crying out for a step up in trip. However, you look at those opportunities at the shorter trips and try to take them.

"I've been on the licence for only this season and nothing has really changed, but I thought when we have been coming here this season with the likes of Un Sens A La Vie and some other favourites and they've got beat, I was beginning to wonder if I was a curse. It's so nice to have one on the board."