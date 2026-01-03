Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Newcastle and Southwell feature live on Saturday

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with action from Lingfield, Newcastle and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.20 Lingfield - Westcombe bids for hat-trick

Westcombe bids to complete the hat-trick this afternoon in today's feature Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap at Lingfield.

We've seen this story unfold many times with a Sir Mark Prescott inmate, unlocking more and more improvement as they go up in distance and Westcombe looks to have followed suit. Middle distances seem to have been the making of him and he looks sure to put up another bold bid in his pursuit of the hat-trick.

The beautifully-bred Pride Of Donegal is top-rated and comes here still very much unexposed having only seven starts to his name. He put in an uncharacteristic performance on his penultimate start, when finishing well down the field at Kempton, but put that effort well behind him when looking back to his best over a trip short of this last month. He's not been the most prolific but should be on the premises.

Educator looks to be on a dangerous mark following a sequence of poor runs and he has a win over the course and distance to his name so cannot be dismissed.

2.32 Newcastle - Trac and The Jad Factor compete for third course win

The Border Minstrel Pub Handicap Chase at Newcastle brings together two previous winners who are both chasing a third course win.

Trac comes here off the back of a ready win at the track last month and will have to pay for his exertions today with a five-pound penalty as he pursues another Newcastle success.

Rated 10-pounds inferior, The Jad Factor has won three times for Sandy Thomson since switching from Mike Smith in November 2024 and comes here in a rich vein of form as a win today will see him complete a hat-trick that began at Kelso in April. He followed up in at Wetherby December and arrives here chasing a third Newcastle success.

Flash Du Pistolet could prove to be best of the rest, having won two in a row last season however his form tailed off when pulled up at Kelso in April. He hasn't been seen since so it will take some training performance to win on his reappearance but he has the form in the book to give the principles something to think about.

7.00 Southwell - Bin Ajwad attempts Southwell four-timer

Bin Ajwad will attempt to complete the Southwell four-timer for in-form James Tate in the Win 250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap this afternoon.

Without a win in his first three starts, he was subsequently gelded, and it seems to have done the trick as he is now three from three since the operation, with all three wins over today's course and distance.

The sequence began in September and with each start he seems to have eked out more improvement, climbing from an initial mark of 68 to 86 in just three runs. His quick rise through the ranks would suggest they haven't reached the bottom of him yet and James Tate is operating at a 45 per cent strike-rate at the moment and is over 30% in the last five seasons at Southwell, all boosting his claims.

Tribal Wisdom is a regular on the All-Weather circuit and arrives here in as good form as ever, most recently doing really well to finish third over a trip short of his best, having come widest of all into the straight. He could play a leading part for the Ian Williams team.

The Richard Hannon-trained Talis Evolvere as slipped down the ranks over the last 12 months but the best of his form would see him go close.

Best of the rest

11.40 Lingfield - Life Is Beautiful chases hat-trick in opener.

12.10 Lingfield - Unexposed Florida Suite and Charlotte Corday clash.

12.52 Newcastle - Exciting Legendary Luke returns.

1.45 Lingfield - Mr Nugget and Jack Langley compete to follow up.

5.00 Southwell - Dagger Strike headlines in opener.