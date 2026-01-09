Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Meydan

We have a busy day’s racing on Friday with action from Newcastle, Southwell, Wolverhampton and Meydan, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.50 Meydan - Mill Reef hero Words Of Truth headlines

All eyes will be on Words Of Truth as he contests this Al Wasl Stakes Sponsored By DP World at Meydan.

The Charlie Appleby-trained three-year-old scored on three occasions last season, the highlight being the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury. He could only manage third on Champions Day but rates a fascinating contender under William Buick.

Hilitany showed plenty of promise as a two-year-old including when winning a pair of Windsor novice races and he is another to note for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane.

Saaeed Bin Suroor saddles Sword Maker who has landed three of his five starts and bids for a hat-trick under Oisin Orr.

Hamad Al Jehani's Postmodern has his first start since disappointing in the Coventry Stakes.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Zoulu Chief and Kullazain contest valuable feature

The valuable feature race on this Friday evening card at Wolverhampton sees Zoulu Chief and Kullazain headline.

Zoulu Chief has been a star for the Heather Main yard and his record since undergoing a gelding operation reads 2, 3, 2, 1. An easy winner over this course and distance in November, he rates an obvious pick from this seven-pound higher mark.

James Tate's Kullazain landed a bit of a gamble when winning at this track last month. That was his first start since a gelding operation, and having been rated much higher in the past, he looks the chief danger.

Justcallmepete bids for a four-timer, while Eminency and Carbine Harvester are worth a mention in a super renewal.

2.08 Southwell - Last-time winners Legendary Luke and Red Oak do battle

In-form pair Legendary Luke and Red Oak do battle in this intriguing Free Bets On attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle at Southwell.

Jamie Snowden's Legendary Luke, a point winner in March, finished runner-up in a bumper before winning on hurdling debut at Ffos Las. He should have further scope for improvement and looks a dour stayer.

Red Oak landed a Musselburgh maiden hurdle on his second outing for new trainer James Owen last month and despite that not being the strongest affair, he ought to give the likely favourite plenty to think about.

Shotgun Rider warrants respect, while Seaniecon is worth a market check.

Best of the rest

1.08 Southwell - Ali Star Bert and Golan Loop will be popular in this Class Four contest.

2.38 Southwell - So Proud and Harbour Island look horses to follow. The latter won a pair of bumpers and was well-fancied when beaten at Newbury latest.

5.00 Wolverhampton - Zoulu Warrior seeks a hat-trick.

6.00 Wolverhampton - A fair contest with Gemmari fancied for Hannon.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Shiplake and Bela Sonata headline 12 runners.

7.00 Wolverhampton - A decent contest with Star Of Mali likely to be favourite.

8.00 Wolverhampton - A valuable heat with Mollie Foster and Stellenbosch likely types.

4.25 Meydan - Arabian Story and Fort George feature.

6.10 Meydan - Dylan Cunha runs the likeable type Silver Sword.

Newcastle additional card - decs will be out tomorrow.