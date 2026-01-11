Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Sha Tin

We have jumps action to enjoy from Fontwell on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.00 Fontwell - Promising Legendary Luke faces 11 rivals

A decent opening Betting.Bet Betting Site Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell sees Legendary Luke top a field of 12.

Jamie Snowden's six-year-old got off the mark on his first start over hurdles at Ffos Las and this looks a good opportunity to follow up with soft conditions to suit.

The Stuart Edmunds-trained The Cistercian, rated 125, has won one of his four starts over jumps and having finished an excellent third behind Captain Hugo at Haydock in December, he may be the chief threat under Charlie Hammond.

Another to consider is Manigod who has finished runner-up in both starts to date.

4.00 Fontwell - I Play County and Calshot Spit feature

A competitive betting heat with I Play County and Calshot Spit contesting the tigerbet.co.uk Money Back Specials Handicap Hurdle.

I Play County has always been held in high regard by his trainer Toby Lawes, and he was last seen claiming a maiden hurdle at Southwell in March. The manner of that success was quite taking, and he should improve for this extra distance and the wind operation.

Calshot Spit doubled his tally over hurdles when scoring here last month and he is another who should have more to come over further.

Paul Nicholls saddles Kajikia who remains lightly raced, while course and distance winner Bradman rates an each-way alternative.

2.00 Fontwell - Queen's Theatre seeks a hat-trick

Queen's Theatre bids to make it two from two over hurdles in this Betting.Bet Best Betting Sites Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Anthony Honeyball's useful mare has looked exciting, winning the second of her bumper starts, before going clear when winning here on her hurdles debut in December. She looks a strong stayer and could follow up if handling the dip in trip.

Limerick Lass, a bumper winner, made a pleasing hurdling debut when second behind Livingonaprayer at Wincanton and she ought to go close as she drops back markedly in distance.

Aj's Diamond has some fair bumper form, and a market watch is advised on this hurdling bow.

Best of the rest

1.30 Fontwell - Roe And Co bids for four-timer.

Sha Tin - Maxime Guyon, Zac Purton and Richard Kingscote are in action.