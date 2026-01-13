Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Southwell

We have a busy day’s racing on Tuesday with All-Weather action from Newcastle and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.30 Southwell - Newcastle legend Paddy's Day seeks first Southwell win

Our feature race at Southwell as seven go to post for the Midnite Ain't Your Grandad's Bookie Handicap which see's Newcastle legend Paddy's Day play away from home at another all-weather track in search of his first win here.

With a strike-rate of seven wins from 11 starts at Newcastle, Paddy's Day has established a liking for the All-Weather surface but comes here in search of a first success on his fifth visit to Southwell. He finished a credible fifth of 14, beaten just two lengths in the Racing League when last seen here in August, showing that he can run to a good level at the track and it's hard to believe a first Southwell victory is too far away.

Alligator Alley has been a gutsy old servant and comes here bang in form, having won three of his last five races and looks to enhance his record of three course and distance successes at Southwell. He looks sure to be involved on his first start in 2026.

Ziggy's Triton is on a career-high mark and deservedly so, having discovered a rich vein of form, winning two on the bounce before only going down by a small margin when looking to complete the hat-trick under a penalty over this track and trip. He should be on the premises for David Nolan and David O'Meara.

4.15 Newcastle - Previous winners Heavenly Heather and King's Crown clash

The penultimate race on this afternoon's card is the five-furlong Make The Move To Midnite Handicap where previous winners Heavenly Heather and King's Crown clash.

Joint top-weight Heavenly Heather represents Tracy Waggott and Tom Eaves, and comes here off the back of notching up her second success at this track and receives a four-pound penalty for that victory.

The surprise Fillies' And Mares' Championship Handicap winner had seen her form pick up in the previous two starts before her last win, finishing second two times in a row, and another big run cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

King's Crown is a durable gelding, set to take to the track for the 58th time and 17th time at Newcastle, looking for his fourth course win. Michael Dods brings his horse here bang in form after winning on New Years' Day which was off the back of a second and another win here in November.

This is the highest mark he has run off of since July 2023 where he finished last of nine and will have to be as good as ever if he's to take this.

4.45 Newcastle - December's horse of month Aisling Oscar returns

December's horse of the month Aisling Oscar returns today in the final race of a seven-race card, the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Apprentice Handicap.

Adrian Paul Keatley picked the horse up from Craig O'Neill when he was rated 46, he comes here today rated 14l-pounds higher. His record for Keatley reads four wins from five starts and is now chasing a five-timer.

The three wins in December earnt the team the £20,000 bonus for winning the horse of the month and it would take something special to see him do the same in January but he currently sits in 11th on 115 points in the leaderboard for 'All-Weather Horse of the Year' and a win here will not do their chances any harm.

Pallas Lord heads to Newcastle for the 50th time in search of a 10th course success and another bold bid looks to be on the cards having only been beaten a head here just 12 days ago.

The Patrick Morris-trained Wyvern is also a regular visitor to Newcastle and won by a short head when last seen winning here at the end of December.

Best of the rest

4.30 Southwell - Emperor's Son and Popular Dream contest the opener.

6.00 Southwell - Top-weight Invited faces Amo's Shiplake in an interesting heat.

6.30 Southwell - Showtime Mahomes looks to defy the penalty with last-time-out course and distance scorer Ottawa in opposition. Another bold show from Cargin Bhui can also be expected.