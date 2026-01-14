Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Newbury and Happy Valley

We have a busy day’s racing on Wednesday with action from Lingfield, Newbury and Happy Valley, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Newbury - Coral Gold Cup hero Panic Attack headlines

Coral Gold Cup hero Panic Attack tops a field of five for the feature Listed Alder Demain & Akers Mares' Chase at Newbury.

Dan Skelton's classy mare produced a sparkling display to land the Newbury showpiece in November and will be a tough nut to crack back against her own sex with Harry Skelton taking over in the plate.

Next best looks to be Molto Bene who herself has enjoyed a strong season winning both starts over fences before chasing home Lavida Adiva in this grade over hurdles. She has plenty to find on the figures but remains capable of better over fences.

The Joe Tizzard-trained Ilovethenightlife ran a cracker when second at Kempton on her return but has struggled the last twice and may have to settle for a place.

12.35 Newbury - Sober Glory bids to bounce back

Sober Glory looks for a return to form in the opening Boyle Sports Home Of Early Payout Novices' Hurdle.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's six-year-old scored on all three bumper starts last season and made a winning start over hurdles at Chepstow in November. He suffered a shock reversal when only fourth of five at Sandown and his connections will hope he can bounce back and claim this lesser heat under Ben Jones.

Harry Eustace saddles Mescalero who is yet to win in three starts but has shown promise on all three occasions and his trainer reaches for a tongue-tie as he bids to make a winning start to life over jumps.

It's Top is another to note having won a point-to-point and bumper before finding Listed company too hot. He has undergone wind surgery as he makes his hurdling bow under Gavin Sheehan.

Dan Skelton's Dutch Corner rates an each-way player after finishing third on his jumping debut at Lingfield.

2.30 Lingfield - Red-hot Gogo Yubari seeks another success

The in-form Gogo Yubari looks for another victory in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap at Lingfield.

Tony Carroll's charge has scored on three occasions this month, twice at Lingfield before bolting up at Chelmsford on Sunday. He is five-pounds higher here but ought to prove hard to beat under regular rider Harry Vigors.

Stablemate Hint Of Humour chased home Gogo Yubari on her last start and must be feared off the same mark here.

Woodhay Whisper ran a cracker to finish third behind the well-backed Combustion at this track last week and a similar effort would see him involved in here.

Best of the rest

1.05 Newbury - €340,000 (£294,000) purchase Fire Warning faces useful flat horse Square d'Alboni.

1.35 Newbury - Feel Gut is an interesting French recruit for Henderson.

2.40 Newbury - C'Est Different tops 17 runners for this three-mile handicap hurdle.

2.05 Newbury - Buckna bids for a treble.

12.55 Lingfield - Newcomer Chamas catches the eye.

Happy Valley - Dylan Browne McMonagle and Zac Purton headline.