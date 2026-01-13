Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson's star could have Cheltenham Festival prep on the flat at Southwell in February

Constitution Hill could have his prep run for the Champion Hurdle in a new £40,000 mile-and-a-half novice contest on the Flat at Southwell on February 20.

The former champion has been in limbo since falling for the third time in four outings on his return to action in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has been keen to given him a confidence-boosting run on the Flat but was struggling to find a suitable option.

On Monday, Henderson revealed to Sky Sports Racing that a 'plan was afoot', hinting that a fixture re-jig could be on the cards.

A new race has now been added to the card which is part of the Friday Night Live series, meeting the criteria required for Constitution Hill to run. It will be the joint most valuable novice ever run on the all-weather and will be sponsored by SBK bookmakers.

Sam Cone, head of communications and public affairs at Arena Racing Company, owners of Southwell, said: "We are delighted to assist in the delivery of this opportunity and are grateful to SBK, without whom it would not be possible.

Image: Constitution Hill and Nicky Henderson at home at Seven Barrows

"The race should certainly add an extra dimension to the Friday Night Live fixture at Southwell on February 20, to those coming along to experience the evening in person as well as those watching at home on ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing."

Adam Baylis, marketing director of SBK said: "Supporting British racing is massively important to us at SBK, so when Nicky Henderson spoke about the need for a Flat race with these conditions for Constitution Hill, we took the idea to ARC. We're delighted to have been able to help make it happen and it's a great boost to the Friday Night Live series."