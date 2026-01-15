Today on Sky Sports Racing: An eight-race card from Newcastle

We have a busy day’s racing on Thursday with jumps action from Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

11.45 Newcastle - Debut winner So Proud faces Gaelic Rover

The opening Virgin Bet Maiden Hurdle looks an intriguing event with So Proud among a field of 12 runners.

So Proud gamely fought off Jules Winfield to make a winning racecourse debut at Haydock in May, impressing with the way he stayed on under pressure, and he rates an exciting prospect for jumping.

Gaelic River fell in both point runs but has shown plenty in two starts over hurdles. His latest runner-up effort over this course and distance should put him in the mix under Brian Hughes.

Who's Glen, rated as high as 93 on the flat, wasn't beaten far when third on hurdles debut at Musselburgh and remains capable of better.

12.50 Newcastle - Glen Road, Quantock Hills and Fat Harry headline

A tricky puzzle to solve with Glen Road and Quantock Hills contesting a competitive edition of this Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Novices' Handicap Chase.

Top-weight Glen Road has enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles winning twice from four starts since undergoing a wind operation. He makes his chasing debut and granted a clean round he rates an each-way player.

Stablemate Fat Harry is a course and distance winner who has improved markedly for fences, winning two of his three starts and finishing runner-up in the other. He must be feared despite a six-pound higher mark.

Quantock Hills, a three-time winner over hurdles, has failed to justify favouritism in two starts over the larger obstacles and will need to show more vigour if he's to get off the mark in this sphere.

1.25 Newcastle - Timefortom and Port Station clash

Timefortom and Port Station clash in an open-looking Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Maiden Hurdle.

Timefortom is rated 114 after running second in a pair of starts over jumps this season and, with the form looking strong, he looks the one to beat under Derek Fox.

The Iain Jardine-trained Port Station built on his debut to finishing a staying on second at Carlisle in November. That showed he is a dour stayer so this extra distance should suit.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero saddle Daly Boy who finished a respectable second on his hurdling bow at Sedgefield last month and could improve with that experience under his belt.

Bathara took a Warwick bumper in October and makes appeal on hurdling debut for the Jonjo and AJ O'Neill team.

Best of the rest

3.10 Newcastle - The Jad Factor bids for a hat-trick.