Windsor: Protektorat passes £1m mark with Fleur de Lys Chase crown defence

Harry Skelton hailed Protektorat a “warrior” after he successfully defended his crown in the Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor.

The 11-year-old was a 23-length winner of £165,000 contest last season and while it was much harder work 12 months on, he ultimately refused to be beaten.

Soon bowling along in front, Dan Skelton's veteran travelled with enthusiasm defying his advancing years throughout the two-mile-six-furlong contest and jumped boldly to put the heat on the chasing pack.

Supporters of the evens favourite will have been concerned when he was joined by Handstands on the approach to the second fence from home, but Protektorat found more once challenged and powered clear on the run-in to beat the staying-on Resplendent Grey by three and three-quarter lengths.

The winning rider, who insisted on returning to the part of the winner's enclosure that was not in operation on Sunday due to the muddy conditions underfoot, said: "All these people have come here to see him and I wanted them to give him the reception he deserved.

"This is jump racing at it's best, Protektorat is a warrior and is now a millionaire - he's broke the £1million barrier there.

"He's the hardest ride as a jockey I will probably ever have and he's just hard to handle. He loves running left-handed and he runs with his head on one side. He's got to go left-handed and can be very keen early on, but he just has the constitution and will to win.

"He's incredible, so tough and when I jumped three out I knew he would win as he had been in battles before. He's a year older than last year and 11 now, but he doesn't know that and he still thinks he is a seven-year-old."

Skelton added: "Dan is away and I'm not sure what we do now. Ged (Mason, part-owner) is also away and Lisa and Pat (Hales) are probably watching Aston Villa, but I can tell you they will have enjoyed it wherever they are and John Hales will be looking down very proud.

"What this horse has done for our family, for me and Dan and Bridget - she probably had one of the best days she's had in her riding career on him - he will always be special. And for the owners as well, to have a horse who has won Grade Ones, over £1million in prize-money and keep coming back is incredible.

"Whatever happens, we will always remember Protektorat."

Salver too strong for Hampton rivals

Salver got the better of a protracted duel with Doyen Quest to claim victory in the LSL Racing Auctions Hampton Novices' Chase.

Saved from last weekend's abandoned meeting at Warwick, the rescheduled Grade Two attracted a quality field of six runners, with Gary and Josh Moore's Esher Novices' Chase winner Salver the 7-5 favourite to bounce back from a slightly disappointing run on better ground in the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Harry Skelton attempted to dictate affairs aboard Doyen Quest during the early stages of this three-mile contest, but was first joined by Moon Rocket before Salver's rider Caoilin Quinn upped the tempo by allowing his mount to challenge for the lead.

With Wade Out running in snatches and Jeriko Du Reponet unable to mount a sustained challenge, Salver and Doyen Quest had it between them racing over the last couple of fences and with cheek pieces applied for the first time, it was the Moore runner who finished best to score by four and a quarter lengths.

Image: Salver (left) heads for home

Gary Moore said: "The ground was perfect and he's done well to win because it was a bit of a rush job after Kempton to come here.

"I don't think Windsor suited him and he was out the back early on, then up making the running and I was wondering what Caoilin was doing as he's a hold-up horse really.

"It proves what a big-hearted, genuine horse he is and he tries very hard. He's had three runs in one race and still won, so fair play to him."

Paddy Power cut Salver's odds for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival to 33-1 from 40-1, but Moore warned his participation will be ground dependent.

He added: "It was too quick for him at Kempton and he needs to get his toe in. He shouldn't have really run at Kempton, but he won so well at Sandown the time before we had to have a go.

"He raced behind the bridle at Kempton so we put the cheek pieces on today, he can just race lazily.

"I think people will want him to go to Cheltenham now but he will need it no quicker than good to soft for me. The ground can turn overnight that place, so you never know.

"We'll probably give him a break now and go straight there."