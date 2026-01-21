Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield stages eight-race all-weather card

Lingfield opens its gates for an eight-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing

4.08 Lingfield - Recent winner Bell Shot faces Diamondonthehill

Bell Shot and Diamondonthehill feature among a field of nine for the feature Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap at Lingfield.

The Mick Appleby-trained seven-year-old Bell Shot recorded his ninth success of his career when seeing off Filly One by a head at Southwell on New Year's Day and a 2lb rise might not stop him following up under Robert Havlin.

Diamondonthehill represents the Newland and Insole team, and he must be respected given he runs off the same mark as his excellent second at Chelmsford last time. The eight-year-old is to be steered by Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, who rode 11 winners on the Surrey track's tapeta last year.

Of the remainder, David Menuisier's Metaverse has been in the money the last twice, while Noble Victory is lightly raced and looks likely to have more to offer for James Tate and Rossa Ryan.

1.05 Lingfield - Evenepoel fancied for Watson and Doyle

Archie Watson's Evenpoel will be popular to follow up his recent Chelmsford success in a trappy renewal of this Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Restricted Novice Stakes.

Rated 74 after just the two starts, he powered home late to score at the Essex venue and the step up to seven furlongs should be to his liking. Allegrino reposes on these better terms and has three quarters of a length to find.

Harry Eustace saddles High Chieftain, who stepped forward from his debut to finish a solid second in a maiden at Wolverhampton last month. He ought to be competitive in this similar heat.

Foothold was only collared late on when attempting to make most over a mile here last time and he must be respected with the drop in distance a plus.

3.38 Lingfield - Inclusive and Henriette Ronner remain unexposed

Inclusive and Henriette Ronner clash in an intriguing Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap at 3.38pm.

Henriette Ronner has shown ability in all four starts to date but had no extra late on at Newcastle the last twice and the dip to six furlongs might be in his favour.

Inclusive is yet to win in five runs but is another who hinted at promise on her last start. Sat at the rear, she caught the eye with the way she finished and given that was her first start for a while, she could be fitter for that outing.

Mister Moet is worth a mention after his runner-up effort at Wolverhampton, while Far Too Fizzy cannot be ruled out if able to dictate proceedings under Rossa Ryan.

Best of the rest

Richard Kingscote, David Probert and record-breaking rider Zac Purton are all in action from Sha Tin from 10.45, with all races live on Sky Sports Racing.

Back on home soil, Hardstyle may make a quick return after running on Monday at Wolverhampton in Lingfield's 3.08pm Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap, facing Uncle Nader - who was second last time out. Globetrotting jockey Tom Marquand is set to ride Karisma's Angel in this race and will be hopeful of improvement from Ed Walker's filly, who steps up to a mile for the first time.