Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Southwell

We have a busy day’s racing on Thursday with flat action from Newcastle and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

5.30 Newcastle - Bridget's View faces Dingle and Angel Hunter

Progressive Bridget's View takes on Dingle and Angel Hunter in the feature Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap at Newcastle.

Ed Walker's filly made it two wins from three starts on the all-weather when successful at Southwell 41 days ago and with the second having scored since, she may be tough to beat despite a 10-pound rise.

Dingle is a solid yardstick for the Julie Camacho team. He is a dual course and distance winner and showed his wellbeing with a solid runner-up effort at Kempton last month.

Angel Hunter tops the weights for Richard Hannon and Cam Hardie. A good winner at Ascot in October, he also scored at Southwell in October before disappointing at Kempton in the aforementioned race. That leaves him with question marks but can be forgiven one poor run.

4.00 Southwell - In-form Nunc Est Bibendum bids for a four-timer

Nunc Est Bibendum arrives in red-hot form as he seeks another success in the Make The Move To Midnite Handicap at Southwell.

Gary and Josh Moore's charge has excelled since tackling longer distances this winter and he is sure to be a warm order to defy a six-pound penalty and make it four wins on the trot under new pilot Jude Fernandes.

The Neil King-trained Arc Zoosve doubled his career tally when landing a Lingfield handicap earlier this month and he could be suited by this step back to a mile and three quarters under Robert Havlin.

Others to note include handicap debutant Geordie Mackem, while Prince Quattro may finish closer to Nunc Est Bibendum on these revised terms.

6.30 Newcastle - Hat-trick seeking Buzz Box and Night Storm face off

In-form duo Buzz Box and Night Storm do battle in the Midnite Ain't Your Grandad's Bookie Handicap.

Buzz Box was last seen winning twice over this course and distance in March and, providing he is fit enough, he makes plenty of appeal on debut for his new trainer Michael Herrignton.

Night Storm, a course and distance winner in October, maintained his unbeaten record on the all-weather when claiming a Wolverhampton novice with a bit to spare and he is a useful prospect on handicap debut for James Tate and Hector Crouch.

King's Crown and Pop Star look each-way alternatives.

Best of the rest

7.00 Newcastle - The prolific Aisling Oscar could return again having made it six wins on the bounce on Tuesday.

5.10 Southwell - Pricey yearling Foxtrot Flyer will be popular for Karl Burke.

5.45 Deauville - Interesting unraced contest.