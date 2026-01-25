Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield hosts competitive six-race card

Sedgefield is the venue for today's National Hunt action - with all six races live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Sedgefield - Chase A Fortune and Indian River feature

Chase A Fortune and Indian River face off in the Paxtons No1 Caseih Dealer Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

The Adrian Keatley-trained Indian River is a perfect two from two over hurdles, knuckling down well to see off Light Go Down at Wetherby last time and will be fancied to go well under Brian Hughes with youthful exuberance on his side.

Chase A Fortune arrives in good form, finishing runner-up at Musselburgh having scored at Wetherby in December. He makes plenty of appeal off this 2lb higher mark.

Fromheretoeternity would have claims on his second at Warwick in June, while Celestial Reign may improve now tackling handicaps, with Joshua Thompson taking off a handy 7lbs.

2.10 Sedgefield - La Zoubida takes on Rosie Baloo

La Zoubida and Rosie Baloo do battle in a trappy Happy Birthday Rebecca Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

La Zoubida shoulders a double penalty for her wins here and at Kelso earlier this season and she will benefit from dropping back in class having struggled in Listed company last time.

Rosie Baloo, rated 103, has a little to find with the favourite but will appreciate receiving plenty of weight and she can make her presence felt under Jamie Hamilton.

Dan Skelton and Tristan Durrell combine with Laffer Curve, who hinted at ability when behind Rosie Baloo at Wetherby and may build on that effort. Melosa remains an unknown quantity having unseated her rider on hurdling debut, whilst Rosa Diaz will likely improve for her first outing over obstacles the last day at Ludlow.

1.40 Sedgefield - Rehill Relic looks for another victory

An interesting opening Fairlight Studios Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase sees Rehill Relic top a field of six.

Sam Allwood's seven-year-old kept on strongly to open his account over fences at Huntingdon last month and a 4lb rise in the weights might not stop him following up under Jack Andrews.

Dixie Cowboy was successful on fencing debut here over two miles in November before finishing runner-up on his last two outings. He heads up in distance off the same mark and must be considered.

Of the others, Henry Hogarth's Largy Train is just 1lb higher than his last winning mark and cannot be ruled out, whilst Huit Reflets remains of interest - having not finished outside of the first three in his last six starts. He defeated Dixie Cowboy by five lengths when last at the North East track on Boxing Day.