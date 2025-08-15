Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Duty First returns to scene of Fred Darling win in Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday

Fred Darling winner Duty First will head Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle's rides at Newbury on Saturday when she runs in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes....

Duty back to scene of Fred Darling romp

Image: Duty First won the Fred Darling in emphatic fashion

Duty First returns to the scene of her Classic trial success in the spring when she lines up for the Group Two Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes (3.35pm) at Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing.

She was dominant in the Fred Darling but didn't handle the undulations at Newmarket when she ran below expectations in the 1000 Guineas and didn't enjoy the round mile in top company at Royal Ascot.

However, Victorious Racing's filly showed her quality with a highly-respectable fourth in the Irish Guineas and will hopefully benefit from the time Archie Watson's given her between runs as she steps back in distance.

In an open renewal, my Goodwood star Witness Stand bids to back up his Group Two Lennox Stakes victory, this time with Billy Loughnane doing the steering. Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland have done a great job with this gelding who is among the ones to beat over the same trip of seven furlongs.

Promising Renato can get off the mark

I always enjoy riding for Marco Botti whose Renato has the credentials to go well in the Chapel Down Handicap (4.45pm) at Newbury.

I've enjoyed plenty of success for his part-owner Jonny Allison, who has had such a golden summer with Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane.

Though yet to win in six starts, this son of Sea The Stars shaped well for me over this mile-and-a-half trip at Southwell last month when he was beaten less than a length into second. He shouldn't mind the fast ground in this slightly lower grade contest and, with a 9lb weight-for-age allowance in his favour, I'm expecting another bold show.

Hoping to build on healthy strike-rate for Wigham

I haven't ridden for Michael Wigham that often but my strike-rate for the Newmarket trainer is very good. In fact, I've won four times from 14 rides which is a pretty healthy 29 per cent!

Hopefully that may get even better when I partner his Roach Power in the D&H, Excellence In Nutrition Handicap (2.25pm) at Newbury.

Realistically the six-year-old grey has a lot to find taking on 90-rated horses, despite his light weight, but is enjoying a productive summer which includes a front-running third in the Racing League at Chepstow last week.

Leger stepping stone for improving Pinhole

Image: Pinhole takes his chance on Newbury's Saturday afternoon card

It was third time lucky this season for Pinhole when he got off the mark in an Ascot handicap and he looks ready for the step into Pattern company in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50pm) at Newbury.

He may have a little to find on ratings with market rivals Epic Poet and Candleford but is lightly raced and open to plenty of improvement now he's found the winning knack. Indeed, Ralph Beckett's son of Frankel could be a contender for next month's final Classic of the season, the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster, if he can impress in this Group Three.

I also like Richard Hannon's Nightime Dancer who has been highly tried but has run some solid races including in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket over a similar trip. He could also have more to offer.

I'm expecting a classic performance from Hannon gelding

I expect Richard Hannon's Classic to be hard to beat in the feature TPT Fire Handicap (3pm) at Newbury. His neck defeat by Two Tribes in the International at Ascot last month is exceptionally strong form as that rival went on to win the Stewards' Cup with something to spare.

Another player must be Eve Johnson Houghton's course-and-distance winner Jumby. Not only does he love the track but his recent form has been solid and he is dangerously well handicapped on his old form. What's more, Eve is enjoying a golden season and excels at this course.