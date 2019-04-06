Grand National day tips: Big price selections on the menu at Aintree

Tiger Roll goes for back-to-back wins at Aintree

In terms of sporting drama, pulsating excitement and betting activity, the Grand National stands tall as one of the great sporting spectacles.

In the big one, I'll be taking three against the field, but will very much be roaring on Tiger Roll, who is too short to recommend backing but is the most likely winner.

WALK IN THE MILL (Sky Bet Odds 25/1) just gets the nod as the number one pick. I was very impressed with the way he took to the Grand National fences in the Becher Chase and that course experience will be as vital as always. He stands a fair chance of becoming the third horse to win both the Becher and the Grand National.

RAMSES DE TEILLEE (Sky Bet Odds 25/1) is hard to ignore for the David Pipe team. You'll get a grand run for your money as this seven-year-old is a sound jumper and his run in the Grand National Trial has been underestimated.

The Irish hold a strong hand with the likes of Tiger Roll, Rathvinden and Pleasant Company but UP FOR REVIEW (Sky Bet Odds 40/1) may have slipped under the radar for Willie Mullins. He was tanking in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham when making a shuddering error three out which suggests there's a big race in him. If all falls right, he's dangerous at a wild price.

The Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase (3:30 Aintree) isn't a vintage renewal and DESTRIER (Sky Bet Odds 10/1) may carry the talent required to cause an upset on his first start at Graded level. Dan Skelton - amazingly - has never had a winner at the Grand National meeting but this speedy chaser jumps brilliantly and can make the step up.

40 runners will go to post in the Grand National

Apples Jade is on a retrieval mission in the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (3:40) but there are too many question marks regarding her chances at skinny odds. The classy yet temperamental mare is worth taking on with Coral Cup scorer WILLIAM HENRY (Sky Bet Odds 10/1). Both Whisper and Supasundae have made the step up from the Cheltenham handicap in this race in the last five years. Nicky Henderson's hurdler showed a revitalised will to win at Cheltenham and the step up to three miles should be in his favour.

MISTER MALARKY (Sky Bet Odds 6/1) rates as best bet of the day material in the Betway Handicap Chase (4:20). Colin Tizzard is very skilled at getting chasers ready to win at Aintree having run blinders at Cheltenham. This young chaser finished fourth in a very hot running of the RSA Chase and looks capable of outclassing this field.

Recommended bets...

Grand National 5:15: WALK IN THE MILL (25/1), RAMSES DE TEILLEE (20/1), UP FOR REVIEW (40/1)

3:00: DESTRIER 10/1 (1pts EW)

3:40: WILLIAM HENRY 10/1 (1pts EW)

4:20: MISTER MALARKY 6/1 (2pts EW)