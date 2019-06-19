Royal Ascot review: Frankie Dettori shines bright on Crystal Ocean

Frankie Dettori celebrates his Group One win

Frankie Dettori was at the double at Royal Ascot as Crystal Ocean graduated to Group One class as he lifted the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Crystal Ocean had finished second at the highest level twice last term, but he finally came good as he outbattled Aidan O'Brien's Magical in the 10-furlong showpiece, which was run in pouring rain.

Given a masterful ride by Frankie Dettori, Crystal Ocean (3-1) raced on the heels of pace-setter Hunting Horn until the race began in earnest turning for home.

Crystal Ocean was not for passing and Dettori stood up in his irons before the line, coming home a length-and-a-quarter winner.

Dettori said: "He stayed well. I kicked on the final turn, he responded well and kept on going. I got very little kickback as I was in the first two. The rain's on top of the ground, but it's not very pleasant out there. I stayed wide for the fresh ground."

It completed a Royal Ascot double for Dettori, who also won on Raffle Prize in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Oi-oi!

Dashing Willoughby and Oisin Murphy land the Queen's Vase

Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy teamed up to win the Queen's Vase with Dashing Willoughby.

Available at 14-1 in the morning, he was sent off a well-backed 6-1 chance and saw the trip out well in increasingly worsening conditions.

The first three were handy throughout, with Barbados second and Nayef Road third, having made the running.

Balding said: "It wasn't my money, and I've got to give credit to the guys at home as he was lame on Saturday morning.

"The farrier and Kevin Hunt, the head lad in his barn, worked through the night getting it right. Happily they were on to it very quickly and it came right in 24 hours."

Dan's the man

Move Swiftly ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope on his way to winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Move Swiftly provided Danny Tudhope with a third winner of the week when landing the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

Having her first run of the season, the Haggas-trained filly was sent off a 9-1 chance for the Group Two and denied Dettori a treble - and Stoute a double - in beating Rawdaa in a driving finish.

Tudhope, who enjoyed a double on the opening afternoon, is not even riding at the meeting on Thursday.

No grounds for concern

Afaak edges out Clon Coulis to win the Royal Hunt Cup

Charlie Hills saw his concerns over running Afaak on soft ground brushed aside after he went one place better than 12 months ago in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Having filled the runner-up spot behind Settle For Bay in the race last year, the Oasis Dream gelding overcame a 263-day absence to make a winning return in the mile contest.

Despite being pressed hard late on by the David Barron-trained Clon Coulis, the 20-1 winner stuck his neck out in game fashion to hang on by a nose as the pair flashed by the line almost together.

Watch and follow Royal Ascot with Sky Sports

Every race is live on Sky Sports Racing - all the action starts on Tuesday, June 18.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able watch via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch all the action through NOW TV. A Sky Sportsday pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog and tipping piece that produced a 16/1 winner on day one.