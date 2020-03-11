Cheltenham Festival day three tips: Faugheen can bring the house down

Two days in and we're sitting pretty. Easysland's victory kept us in front on Wednesday - a day tinged with frustration as we were inches away from landing a 16/1 double when Minella Indo was somehow collared by Champ late on.

Those that bet with their heart over their head usually are the bookmakers' best customers. And many will accuse me of going with my heart in advising an investment on the chances of FAUGHEEN (5/1 with Sky Bet) in the Marsh Novices' Chase at 1:30 but there is enough strength in the form book to back up his credentials despite his ageing limbs.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner has left it late to switch to fences but even at the grand old age of 12-years-old, he's claimed two Grade Ones this season, including thrashing current favourite Samcro at Limerick.

Yes, he'll have to defy a pretty damming statistic of all 18 horses to run in a Graded Cheltenham Festival chase aged 12 or more have been beaten - those include greats such as Cue Card, Kauto Star, Sizing Europe and Moscow Flyer - but Faugheen looks a horse completely in love with the game judged on his current form. His prominent racing style suits this race and Willie Mullins wouldn't be risking his crown jewel if he wasn't 100 per cent sure he could do himself justice. I'll be going in with win-only stakes though - a blowout is of course possible.

The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at 3:30 revolves around whether Paisley Park turns up or not. He's a superstar of the staying division but is priced accordingly at odds-on. You don't need me to tell you that he's most probably going to bolt up - it's a no bet race for me as it's difficult to find an angle in.

Image: Paul Townend and Faugheen win at Leopardstown

RIDERS ONTHE STORM (8/1 with Sky Bet) looks tailor-made for a test like the Ryanair Chase at 2:50 and possesses the engine to upset the two Irish market leaders, A Plus Tard and Min. An absence of any noteworthy Cheltenham performances is a slight worry but at the prices advised, I'm willing to let that slide.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has turned this horse inside out this season, culminating in a gutsy effort when winning the Grade One Ascot Chase last time out. An under-par Cyrname was among the horses beaten that day and I was taken with how the selection kept up his gallop in the closing stages having raced at a furious pace with the Paul Nicholls runner. If that race hasn't left a mark, he's in with a shout and Twiston-Davies has plenty of experience at readying one for the big day at Cheltenham.

No matter how hard I tried, I just couldn't get away from the claims of SIMPLY THE BETTS (7/2 with Sky Bet) in the Brown Advisory Handicap Chase at 4:10. Tipping such a short price in a competitive handicap such as this usually goes against my betting philosophy but there aren't many dangers to this progressive novice despite the huge field. He races prominently, something which is absolutely crucial for races over this trip, he jumps well and the form of his win at Cheltenham earlier this season was franked in no uncertain terms by Imperial Aura on Tuesday. He's got a fine chance and I'll be going in win only.

I also want to back last year's winner SIRUH DU LAC (16/1 with Sky Bet).

I was sniffing around for prices for this lad to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier this season such is the high esteem I hold him in - he's got all the credentials to go right to the top. However, his season hasn't gone to plan, pulling up in the BetVictor Gold Cup in November after an uncharacteristic display. An injury to a bone was subsequently found which explains the blip and although he's been off the track since, a horse with his natural ability and liking for this track simply can't go unbacked at his current prices.

Staking plan:

*Discipline is absolutely key to making the Festival a hopefully profitable and enjoyable one. Four days of punting is a slog and emotions will run high and low on the Cheltenham rollercoaster. Stick to your plan, only bet what you can afford to lose and never go chasing after suffering a bad beat. With all the emotion surging around, it's easy to forget to enjoy the spectacle. It's another year before it all starts again - remember to enjoy the ride.