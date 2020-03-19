Grand National to return 'bigger and better' in 2021, says Rose Paterson

The Grand National will return “bigger and better than ever before” next year – that is the message from the chairman of Aintree Racecourse, Rose Paterson.

Like so many sporting events, the Grand National, due to be run on April 4, has had to be cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The move follows the British Horseracing Authority's decision to continue all fixtures behind closed doors from Tuesday until at least the end of March because of the threat of coronavirus.

Paterson remains optimistic about the future of the race, which was first run in 1839, and in a letter to would-be lunch guests at Aintree, she outlined the reasons why.

"It was with huge regret that we were forced to cancel this year's Randox Health Grand National Festival," wrote Paterson.

Image: The Grand National was scheduled to take place on April 4 at Aintree Racecourse

"We had hoped to save the race itself and run if necessary behind closed doors, but once the Government announced its new policy of self-isolation, restricted travel and above all, the withdrawal of emergency services from public events, it was clear that it would not have been responsible or appropriate to do so.

"We will be so sorry not to see you in April this year as we had hoped, but our thoughts are with everyone in the racing industry and beyond at this incredibly difficult time for our whole nation.

"The Grand National has been with us for nearly 200 years; it has survived world wars, bomb scares and many other vicissitudes and it will be back again next year, bigger and better than ever before."