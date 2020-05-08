Coronavirus: France Galop still intend to stage racing on Monday

France Galop continues to work towards the resumption of racing on Monday, despite reports of a possible last-minute threat to the plan.

A report on Friday suggested a late challenge may be made to the Government's decision to allow racing to return in France, with cards scheduled at Longchamp, Compiegne and Toulouse.

France Galop and its trotting equivalent issued a joint statement on Friday evening confirming they had been in discussions regarding the resumption plans.

The statement read: "Since this morning, some alarmist reports have been circulating regarding the resumption of racing on May 11 in France, which have given racing professionals rise to legitimate concern.

"France Galop and LeTROT have worked tirelessly throughout the day to continue to convince the parties concerned of the absolute necessity to resume racing as planned and organised on May 11."

Racing has been on hold in France since March 17 due to the coronavirus crisis.