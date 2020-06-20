Royal Ascot day five tips: Quadrilateral to show her class in Coronation Stakes

It's been a Royal Ascot like no other - an unforgettable one played out in a ghost town. What is our tipster backing today?

QUADRILATERAL (11/4 with Sky Bet) should take all the beating in the Coronation Stakes (2.25).

I wasn't expecting her to fall into my acceptable price category to put her up as a selection but she's nowhere near as short as expected. To put it simply, she's the best filly in the race.

The performance she put in on her comeback should definitely be looked on positively rather than in a negative light.

Yes, she was as keen as the work experience guy, wasting valuable energy in the 1,000 Guineas - but showed the level of her ability by sticking on dourly to finish third. Roger Charlton is confident that freshness won't be on show this afternoon and I'm expecting her to display her true colours - the ones we saw in the Fillies' Mile last season.

The 2,000 Guineas form will be put to the test in the St James's Palace Stakes (3.00) in what looks one of the races of the meeting in terms of intrigue. Pinatubo and Wichita both rock up just two weeks after running nice races in behind Kameko in the first Classic. That small turnaround does worry me though, as does the overall feel of the form as Juan Elcano let it down slightly earlier in the week.

Palace Pier is reportedly the best three-year-old at John Gosden's but is far too short in the betting considering he's not beaten a top-class rival yet. With that in mind, I'm going to throw a dart at THREAT (10/1 with Sky Bet) to cause a bit of an upset, although trainer Richard Hannon wouldn't describe it as that. He thinks this three-year-old could be the best he's ever trained.

Threat picked up a rating of 114 last year with two Group Two victories. He's 10/1 because he perhaps looked slightly off Group One standard in the Middle Park on his final run, but he came from an unfavoured position that day from the back of the field and still finished off his race nicely. He's better than that showing, and it would be dangerous to underestimate him.

The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (3.35) looks a disappointing renewal but could produce an amazing story if Sceptical can land the Group One, having been bought unraced from Godolphin for just £2,800 last August. However, I think he's in a bit deep here.

The obvious play is to back ONE MASTER (9/2 with Sky Bet - paying four places) each-way with the enhanced place terms in a 10-runner race. She is one of the most consistent horses in training, running big figures at a variety of trips and on different types of ground. Ascot is perfect for her strong travelling running style. I'd be stunned if she's not in the first four.

If Swindler had got a kinder draw than stall one in the Silver Wokingham Handicap (12.40) then he'd have got my vote but stands' side looked the place to be yesterday. Instead, COUNT D'ORSAY (12/1 with Sky Bet) - berthed from 16 - is taken to continue his progressive profile at a track that should suit. Many of his competitors at the head of the betting seem to make winning a bit of a chore. Blue Mist, Aplomb and Nahaar all tend to get a bit wayward when the going gets tough but that can't be said of the selection, who won twice last season and was only beaten a length in two other appearances. Oisin Murphy is booked. Expect a big run.

