St Leger Festival: No fans allowed to attend at Doncaster from Thursday

Wednesday 9 September 2020 14:35, UK

Robert Cooper says horse racing needs crowds back, but for that to happen the coronavirus spike must go down first.

Doncaster will stage the final three days of the St Leger Festival behind closed doors after the local council called a halt to the crowd pilot scheme at the track.

The Town Moor venue welcomed an estimated 2,500 spectators to Wednesday's opening day, with that figure planned to rise around 6,000 for the Pertemps St Leger on Saturday.

However, the pilot began under the shadow of revised Government guidance that was outlined late on Tuesday evening, with gatherings to be limited to just six from Monday, rather than the 30-people limit that is in place now.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to make a statement on the issue at 4pm, but Doncaster Council preempted that move by announcing it had instructed Arena Racing Company, which operates the track, to complete the meeting behind closed doors.

Racegoers make their way into the course as a pilot scheme for the return of crowds to sporting events is expected to bring in 2500 spectators during day one of the William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 9, 2020.
Damian Allen, chief executive at Doncaster Council, said the decision was "based on public health and public safety advice and that has to be heeded".

Arena Racing Company's managing director Mark Spincer said: "We have had confirmation this afternoon from the local authority that we will not be able to admit a crowd to the final three days of the St Leger Festival, Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 September.

"The race meeting will continue on a 'behind closed doors' basis, as per all other race meetings currently taking place in Britain.

Latest Generation ridden by jockey William Buick wins the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes during the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse on September 9, 2020 in Doncaster, England. As part of a pilot scheme to reintoduce the public back to horse racing following the Coronavirus Pandemic, a limited number of racegoers will admitted into the course for the St Leger Festival.
"This pilot event represents a hugely important step not just for our business but for the whole of British racing as well as the sports and hospitality industries as a whole. We do, of course, fully understand and respect the decision and will be contacting all of our customers booked for the remaining three days as a matter of urgency.

"We were pleased to work closely with Doncaster Council to set up this pilot event in the manner that we had but matters beyond anyone's control, and the data that regarding local rates that have come to light today, mean we will not be able to welcome a crowd from Thursday onwards.

Ataser (no.3) ridden by jockey Ray Dawson wins the bet365 Nursery Handicap as a pilot scheme for the return of crowds to sporting events is expected to bring in 2500 spectators during day one of the William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 9, 2020. See PA story RACING Doncaster. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use.
"We would, of course, like to thank all of our customers for their support in the run up to this event as well as our staff who have done a monumental job in preparing the site."

Allen said: "I would like to place on record my thanks to the management team at Doncaster Racecourse for their meticulous planning for the festival.

"They have been working positively with us and have put in significant amount of hours and hard work to prepare for and manage the event. The latest development of how the festival is to be held is based on public health and public safety advice and that has to be heeded.

"The St Leger does have a special significance for Doncaster and I do hope the festival is enjoyed remotely this year and indeed with the anticipated return of spectators for the entire festival in 2021."

