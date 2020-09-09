Condon fillies ready for Moyglare date

Ken Condon is planning to run both Teresa Mendoza and Thunder Beauty in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The pair came through their final piece of work with flying colours to give the County Kildare trainer high hopes for the Group One over seven furlongs for two-year-old fillies.

"Both of them will hopefully take their chance," said Condon.

"They are two nice fillies, and I think the ground is drying up for the rest of the week, so it should be lovely racing ground.

"We are happy with both fillies. They worked (on Tuesday morning), and all seems fine, so we're looking forward to it."

Teresa Mendoza made a winning debut and was then second in the Group Three Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh on her only run since. Thunder Beauty made a winning debut over the same course in July.

Condon also reports Laws Of Indices to be bang on course for the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, after he also came through his exercise in good style.

"He seems very well," he said.

"He did his last bit of routine work, and all went fine. I'm happy with him."

Laws Of Indices sprang a 66-1 upset in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh, and then lost all chance with a slow start when a staying-on fourth in the Group One Phoenix Stakes over the same six furlongs last month.

Lowther Stakes winner Miss Amulet remains on target for the Cheveley Park at Newmarket, having been bought privately by Michael Tabor and partners since her York success.

"She's on target for the Cheveley Park - that's the next race for her," said her trainer.

"All seems well since the Lowther. She's training as normal. We're happy with her - (so) that's the plan."