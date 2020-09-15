Pat Smullen: Irish jockey dies aged 43 from cancer

Jockey Pat Smullen, who rode 12 Classic winners and won the Epsom Derby four years ago, has died aged 43 from cancer.

The nine-time Irish champion was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018 and passed away in Dublin on Tuesday.

Smullen retired from racing in 2019, but he helped raise awareness with charity races while suffering from the illness.

More than €2.5m was raised for Cancer Trials Ireland last year when Smullen organised a race during the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

The one-mile event captured huge attention and was won by Sir Anthony McCoy riding Quizical for Smullen's good friends Sheila and John Lavery.

"We can be very proud of horse racing in general in Ireland. The stable staff, racegoers, owners, trainers, jockeys - everyone has given so much support to the amazing man that Pat Smullen is," McCoy said back in September 2019.

McCoy added at the time. "Pat is a special person and a great friend to us all. Unfortunately it's tough and sad circumstances what we're doing today, but it just shows you what a brilliant sport this is."

Image: Queen Elizabeth II presented Pat Smullen with his winning Epsom Derby trophy in June 2016

Smullen was a multiple Group One-winning jockey around the world, and rode Harzand to four victories including the Irish Derby and Epsom Derby four years ago.

At Epsom Harzand - trained by Dermot Weld - was a 13-2 shot, and held off favourite US Army Ranger to win by one-and-a-half lengths.