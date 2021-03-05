Gordon Elliott: Irish trainer handed year-long ban after investigation into dead horse photo

Gordon Elliott has been handed a year-long ban by the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, the final six months of which have been suspended, after an investigation into a photo of him sitting on a dead horse.
In a statement issued late on Sunday evening, Elliott confirmed the image was genuine and apologised "profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused", while seeking to explain what he said was the "context" of events that led to the picture.
- Elliott 'apologises profoundly' for dead horse image
- Cheveley Park to move all Elliott-trained horses
The image was roundly condemned by racing authorities in Britain and Ireland, with the IHRB announcing an immediate investigation and the British Horseracing Authority issuing a temporary suspension on Elliott's runners until its conclusion.
On Friday, after the IHRB had delivered its verdict, Elliot released a statement accepting his sanction and promising to "never again disrespect a horse, living or dead".
On Tuesday, leading owners Cheveley Park Stud removed their horses from Elliott, with the unbeaten Envoi Allen one of those to join Henry de Bromhead.
In addition to the suspension, which will take effect from Tuesday, March 9, Elliott was also ordered to pay costs of E15,000.
'Sanctions probably about right'
Trainer Jamie Osborne believes the IHRB sanctions are "probably about right" but also added that Elliott's punishments may "outweigh" the crime he committed.
"I think it's probably about right and I think it's probably what a lot of people predicted.
"In my mind Gordon has paid an enormous price already. It's a difficult one, it depends how deeply we're going to talk about this.
"We need to be balanced about it and there is absolutely no excuse for Gordon's actions but I can't help thinking that to a degree the punishment has already outweighed the crime."
Asked whether he thinks Elliott's business can recover, Osborne added: "This has given it a chance to recover.
"It's clearly had a proper battering but if he can resume normal procedure in six months' time, so next season he can operate normally, then yes, it's got a chance of recovering."