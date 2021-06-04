Cazoo Oaks: Snowfall gives Frankie Dettori more Classic success with wide-margin victory on Aidan O'Brien's filly

Frankie Dettori tasted more success on the biggest stage at Epsom with victory aboard Snowfall in the Cazoo Oaks.
The recent Musidora Stakes heroine scooted around Tattenham Corner before powering away to beat front-running 50/1 chance Mystery Angel by 16 lengths, with the winner's Aidan O'Brien stablemate Divinely (20/1) in third and Save A Forest fourth at 40/1.
Dettori was following another recent Classic success for the O'Brien team having guided Mother Earth to victory in last month's QIPCO 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
O'Brien said: "We thought she was very good last year, and put her in all the big races.
"David, who rides her every day, has been over the moon with her. Jamie, who's in charge of her, Wayne, who rides her work, they've all been very happy with her.
"She was very impressive at York. She's maybe just got a bit stronger over the winter, and the extra distance - she's out of a full sister to Found as well. So it's an unbelievable pedigree, by Deep Impact.
"We really thought she was a proper Group One filly last year, and kept disappointing. Little things happened to her in races, and stuff like that.
"But she won the Musidora very impressively. You're never sure, but she has a lot of class - when ground turns like that, you can sometimes get extreme distances.
"But Frankie gave her a very good ride - and she looks a very special filly, doesn't she?"
Mystery Angel was well away and stayed in the front rank throughout the race. Sherbet Lemon was alongside her in the early stages with La Joconde, Willow, Dubai Fountain and Saffron Beach on their heels.
The field moved over the stands side after turning Tattenham Corner, with Dettori able to steer a clear passage for Snowfall.
Hitting the front two furlongs out, the daughter of Deep Impact continued to put daylight between herself and her rivals to become one of the easiest Oaks winners ever seen.