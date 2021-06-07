The Tin Man: Popular sprinter recovering after surgery on career-ending leg surgery

Popular sprinter The Tin Man is on the mend after undergoing surgery on a career-ending leg injury sustained on the gallops.
The nine-year-old flag-bearer for the James Fanshawe stable fractured a cannonbone in a routine workout, and is recovering in Newmarket Equine Hospital.
The Tin Man was being prepared for a seventh season in action, albeit at a lower level than for most of a career which saw him win three Group Ones - the British Champions Sprint in 2016, the Diamond Jubilee (2017) and Haydock's Sprint Cup (2018).
"He's had an operation, and they've put three screws in his cannonbone - he took the operation well and he's nice and comfortable," said Fanshawe.
"He'll obviously be retired from racing. Long-term he'll be fine - he'll be able to find a new career. I don't know what that will be, but I'm sure we'll find something useful for him to do.
"He's been an amazing horse for the yard, and I know we weren't intending to race at the same level this year, but he seemed to still be enjoying his training - and thank goodness he's been repairable.
"He won £1.2million and won nine races - three of which were Group Ones. He was one of the horses bought for the Fred Archer syndicate, and he's a wonderful advert for that."
Fanshawe's Breeders' Cup Filly & Turf winner, Audarya, is set to make her seasonal debut this month - in either the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot or the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.
"She's entered in the Prince Of Wales and she's also in the Pretty Polly as well. We'll see how she is in the next few days," said the Newmarket handler.
"She seems in really good form and is really well."