Royal Ascot: Follow every race live on Sky Sports plus exclusive build-up and analysis

You can watch every race of Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing as the greatest show on turf returns on Tuesday June 15 for five days of exhilarating action.

This year's showpiece will see a daily crowd of 12,000 in attendance after being added as a pilot event for the return of fans.

With just one week to go, here is everything you need to know about Britain's premier flat meeting…

How to watch

Join Sky Sports Racing - channel 415 - every morning at 10am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi host Raceday Preview live from the track.

Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team, bringing the latest news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects the key form and figures.

Then it is time for the action as host Alex Hammond presents live coverage of every race from 2.30pm, alongside Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore, Mick Fitzgerald and special guests!

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog, features and interviews.

Ones to follow

Image: Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius will aim for a record-equalling fourth Ascot Gold Cup

The week could well begin, rather appropriately, with a Royal winner (of sorts). Palace Pier is the hot ante-post favourite for the opener on Tuesday, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), after impressive victories at Sandown and Newbury this season.

It is all about Love on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner heads for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes (3.40), having sidestepped the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Frankie Dettori and old favourite Stradivarius take centre stage on Thursday as the pair link-up once more for a shot at a record-equalling four Gold Cups (4.20).

Friday could be a day for the Americans as Wesley Ward's Campanelle returns to Ascot bidding to follow last year's Queen Mary Stakes success with victory in the Commonwealth Cup (3.40).

3:35 Sky Sports Racing meets Wesley Ward's team of American raiders hoping for yet more glory at Royal Ascot next week

And the week finishes strong with Ed Walker's Starman lined-up for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20) on Saturday as he tries to follow-up victory in the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.

The schedule

Tuesday June 15

2:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40: The King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4:20: The St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5:00: The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

5:35: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6:10: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday June 16

2:30: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The Queen's Vase (Group 2)

3:40: The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

4:20: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

5:00: The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

5:35: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

6:10: The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Thursday June 17

2:30: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

3:40: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4:20: The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5:35: The King George V Stakes (Handicap)

6:10: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Friday June 18

2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)

3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)

5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday June 19