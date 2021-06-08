Royal Ascot: Follow every race live on Sky Sports plus exclusive build-up and analysis

Watch every race at Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing, June 15-19, from 2.30pm; Join the team at 10am every morning for Raceday Preview with on-track news and analysis; 12,000 fans allowed to attend each day as part of a pilot event

Monday 7 June 2021 16:44, UK

Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the Gold Cup on Stradivarius during day three of Royal Ascot 0:47
Royal Ascot returns live on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday June 15

You can watch every race of Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing as the greatest show on turf returns on Tuesday June 15 for five days of exhilarating action.

This year's showpiece will see a daily crowd of 12,000 in attendance after being added as a pilot event for the return of fans.

With just one week to go, here is everything you need to know about Britain's premier flat meeting…

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

How to watch

Join Sky Sports Racing - channel 415 - every morning at 10am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi host Raceday Preview live from the track.

Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team, bringing the latest news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects the key form and figures.

Trending

Then it is time for the action as host Alex Hammond presents live coverage of every race from 2.30pm, alongside Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore, Mick Fitzgerald and special guests!

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog, features and interviews.

Also See:

Ones to follow

Frankie Dettori celebrates on his horse Stradivarius after winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
Image: Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius will aim for a record-equalling fourth Ascot Gold Cup

The week could well begin, rather appropriately, with a Royal winner (of sorts). Palace Pier is the hot ante-post favourite for the opener on Tuesday, the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), after impressive victories at Sandown and Newbury this season.

It is all about Love on Wednesday as Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner heads for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes (3.40), having sidestepped the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Frankie Dettori and old favourite Stradivarius take centre stage on Thursday as the pair link-up once more for a shot at a record-equalling four Gold Cups (4.20).

Friday could be a day for the Americans as Wesley Ward's Campanelle returns to Ascot bidding to follow last year's Queen Mary Stakes success with victory in the Commonwealth Cup (3.40).

Wesley Ward has tasted Royal Ascot success on 11 occasions since his first victory in 2009 3:35
Sky Sports Racing meets Wesley Ward's team of American raiders hoping for yet more glory at Royal Ascot next week

And the week finishes strong with Ed Walker's Starman lined-up for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20) on Saturday as he tries to follow-up victory in the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes.

The schedule

Tuesday June 15

  • 2:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
  • 3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
  • 6:10: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday June 16

  • 2:30: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The Queen's Vase (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
  • 5:00: The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
  • 6:10: The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Thursday June 17

  • 2:30: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
  • 3:40: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
  • 4:20: The Gold Cup (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Friday June 18

  • 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday June 19

  • 2:35: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
  • 3:05: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
  • 3:40: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
  • 4:20: The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports