Gallops scare for Subjectivist team

Subjectivist is still on course for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot despite giving connections a scare on Friday.

Trainer Mark Johnston revealed the second favourite for the big prize behind Stradivarius fell over on the way to the gallops but suffered only superficial damage.

"We had a scare on Friday, he fell over and skinned both knees and his hocks but just superficial grazes," the Middleham handler told Sky Sports Racing.

"It happened on the way to the gallops. Obviously it was a big scare because it was him.

"There was no swelling and he cantered both yesterday and today, so all should be well."

With that problem over, Johnston is now worried about the lack of a recent run for his talented stayer, who has not raced since winning the Dubai World Cup at Meydan in March.

"That is more of a concern because of the time he's had in between, but he'd had a fair bit of time of before he went to Dubai and clearly thrived on it," he added.

"If he can repeat that performance, then Stradivarius is going to have to pull it all out to beat him."