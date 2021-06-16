Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle hunts for second winner of week with Parent's Prayer headlining five rides on day two

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle talks through her five rides on day two of Royal Ascot in her exclusive blog.

Lady Bowthorpe is going to be a tough mare to beat in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40) on day two of Royal Ascot, but I am expecting a big run from my filly PARENT'S PRAYER who could not be in better form.

The favourite's rallying second to Palace Pier in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury really is outstanding form and before that she got the better of her closest market rival Queen Power in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes.

But Archie Watson's beautifully bred Parent's Prayer is building an impressive CV of her own with a Listed win in Ireland and the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes in her armoury.

Archie was adamant Oisin Murphy should make the running at Epsom and the champion gave her a brilliant ride. I am just hoping I can get an easy lead over this straight mile.

Image: Parent's Prayer win the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom

Barging my choice in Windsor Castle

Archie (Watson) knows what it takes to win the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5.35), having claimed the glory with the exceptional Soldier's Call three years ago, and has claims with all three representatives in this season's renewal.

He runs Bicep, Dusky Prince and BARGING THRU in the 5f sprint and I'm hoping I am on the right one after opting for the latter. I galloped him the other day and could not have been happier with him.

Despite his inexperience, Barging Thru finished his race off strongly to make a winning debut for me at Chelmsford City at the end of April and we expected him to follow up at Redcar a month later.

PJ McDonald rode him that day and was adamant he would have won despite carrying a penalty had he not hung under pressure. Quite why he did that we are not sure as he does not hang at home, but it was his first run on turf so may just have been down to greenness.

Image: Bargin Thru, near side,

I am not drawn far away from the fancied runners - Wesley Ward's American raider Ruthin and Aidan O'Brien's Amalfi Coast - so I could be well placed in stall seven.

Kieran Shoemark can look forward to a good ride on Bicep, who showed electrifying speed when I won on him over 6f at Lingfield. He got tired late on so the drop back to 5f looks ideal. He's a typical Mehmas - tough and hardy - and has come forward for that run.

Dusky Prince completes Archie's trio and is another nice colt. He made light work of his opponents on debut at Brighton, showing a willing attitude for me, but we did not get the best of starts in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and could not get involved.

'Rogue Beat has talent to win Hunt Cup

Image: Beat Le Bon (left) on his way to winning the Unibet Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood

BEAT LE BON is an absolute rogue but is also very talented, so I am hoping he will put his best foot forward in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00).

I know this gelding well from my time with his trainer Richard Hannon and can assure you he has the credentials to win this race if he is in the mood.

Beat Le Bon proved that when he won the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood in 2019 and has been running himself into form lately. Dane O'Neill got a good tune out of him at Doncaster and he is 2lb well in for that run.

This track will suit him, too, but whether we are drawn on the right side in stall two remains to be seen as those positioned middle to high have enjoyed a lot of success in this race.

Experience a plus for Queen Mary filly

The Group 2 Queen Mary (2.30) looks a deep race this year and I partner one of the outsiders WHITE JASMINE for young Newmarket trainer George Boughey, whose record with juveniles is outstanding.

This daughter of Dark Angel has shown a good level of ability in two runs, so has a little more experience than some of her rivals which can make such a difference in a race like this.

I was just behind her in third on Archie's Jinaan when White Jasmine made her debut over 5f around Wolverhampton last month and that race has worked out well, with the fourth, Sunstrike, winning at Kempton Park.

Her close fourth on fast ground at Haydock Park only last week was also encouraging, even though she was sent off favourite. The winner Sadmah looks potentially quite smart so that form could actually be quite strong.

I am drawn in the middle, which I am happy about, as she is a quick filly who is also quite tough. It is a big ask, of course, but I am hoping she will give a good account of herself for George and her owner Susan Roy.

Happy to be back on all-weather heroine

PHOLAS was so impressive when I won the Fillies' and Mares' Final on her on All-Weather Championships Day at Lingfield and deserves to take her chance in the Kensington Palace Stakes (6.10) over the round mile.

It's testament to George Boughey's skills as a trainer that this filly won on the All-Weather at Newcastle in January off a mark of just 58 and is now rated 92.

She has yet to show she is as good on turf but has been highly tried since her Good Friday success, taking on the boys in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes at Epsom last time.

Dropping back into a handicap might just help deliver her telling burst of speed, particularly if they go a good gallop, and the first-time cheekpieces could give her a vital edge, too.

1:02 Hollie Doyle says the pressure is off after riding her second Royal Ascot winner on board Amtiyaz in the Copper Horse Stakes

Another Royal winner a big surprise

It was incredible to get Royal Ascot off to a flying start with AMTIYAZ in the final race, the Copper Horse Handicap. He'd been progressive on the All-Weather but the way he stepped up to the plate in such a big race was a pleasant surprise.

It was only his second-ever run on turf so we weren't sure how he'd cope with the fast ground, but he travelled beautifully and really appreciated the galloping track.

Thankfully we went a good even gallop and were well placed when the pace lifted about 6f out. For a staying horse he certainly has gears. He's only small but is a little terrier and gave me his all.

I'm thrilled for my boss Imad Alsagar, who bred the horse and was there to enjoy his success, and it's a privilege to ride a winner for John and Thady Gosden. Now the pressure's off, I'm hoping I can ride a few more winners before the week is out.

Hollie Doyle was talking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft