Royal Ascot: Ground changed to soft for day four after 19mm of overnight rain falls on Berkshire track

Ascot going now described as soft as track gets 19mm of rain overnight and more expected on Friday; Ground had been good to firm for opening three days; watch every race at Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 18 June 2021 08:55, UK

Racegoers shelter from rain at Royal Ascot on Thursday
Image: Racegoers shelter from rain at Royal Ascot on Thursday

The ground for day four at Royal Ascot has shifted drastically to soft after heavy rain overnight at the Berkshire track.

A total of 19mm of rain has come down since Thursday's racing, when the going was declared good to firm, with more expected throughout Friday.

Fast ground on the opening three days of the five-day meeting has seen an apparent advantage for those drawn high in the stalls and running close to the stand's side rail at Ascot.

Just 2.5mm of rain fell on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leading to the withdrawal of Hollie Doyle's Gold Cup ride Trueshan.

Speaking on Friday morning, Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The going is now soft following 19mm of rain since late yesterday, but that was to about ten minutes ago so there could be more now."

Asked about possible further changes to the going, Stickels added: "We'd have to see about that as it depends on how much more rain we are going to get.

"We're forecast for more rain to continue certainly for the next couple of hours with some lighter spells followed by some heavier rain again. We'll have to see how it affects the ground."

Friday's schedule

  • 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)
