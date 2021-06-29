Micheal Nolan: Jockey fractures back and breaks ribs in fall from Ardbruce at Southwell

Jockey Micheal Nolan is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his back and breaking ribs in a nasty fall at Southwell.

Nolan was riding the Seamus Mullins-trained Ardbruce in the opening race on Monday's card when he fell at the second fence.

There was a lengthy delay as Nolan was treated by on-course medical crews, before being taken to a local hospital in Nottingham for checks.

Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, so many it’s taking me awhile to reply to them all. I have fractured my T5 and T6 and broke a few Ribs. Having surgery Tomor so hopefully be on the road to recovery then 👍 pic.twitter.com/2oIjiwps1q — Micheál Nolan (@MichelNolan1) June 28, 2021

Nolan confirmed, via his Twitter page, late on Monday evening that he had suffered a fracture to his vertebrae and broken a few ribs.

"Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, so many it's taking me awhile to reply to them all," Nolan said.

"I have fractured my T5 and T6 and broke a few Ribs. Having surgery tomorrow so hopefully be on the road to recovery then."