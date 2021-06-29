Micheal Nolan: Jockey fractures back and breaks ribs in fall from Ardbruce at Southwell

Micheal Nolan was riding Ardbruce at Southwell on Monday when he fell at the second fence; Racing was delayed as medics treated Nolan, who was taken to hospital for checks; Nolan confirmed he has fractured his back and broken ribs

Tuesday 29 June 2021 08:57, UK

Micheal Nolan broke his T5 and T6 vertebrae in a fall at Southwell on Monday
Jockey Micheal Nolan is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday after fracturing his back and breaking ribs in a nasty fall at Southwell.

Nolan was riding the Seamus Mullins-trained Ardbruce in the opening race on Monday's card when he fell at the second fence.

There was a lengthy delay as Nolan was treated by on-course medical crews, before being taken to a local hospital in Nottingham for checks.

Nolan confirmed, via his Twitter page, late on Monday evening that he had suffered a fracture to his vertebrae and broken a few ribs.

"Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, so many it's taking me awhile to reply to them all," Nolan said.

"I have fractured my T5 and T6 and broke a few Ribs. Having surgery tomorrow so hopefully be on the road to recovery then."

