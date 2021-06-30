Go Bears Go: David Loughnane says stable star has potential to step up in trip after Group Two triumph

Trainer David Loughnane believes "the sky is the limit" for stable star Go Bears Go, including a potential step up in trip in the future.

The two-year-old son of Kodi Bear - owned by football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Club - provided Loughnane's in-form yard a first Group Two success at the Curragh last weekend, winning the Railway Stakes.

That proved to be "redemption", having just failed to get past Perfect Power in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot nine days earlier.

Reflecting on the Ascot run, Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "Taking nothing away from the winner, I was adamant beforehand that he was the best horse going into the race and we felt he was the best horse coming out of the race. It was nice to go and prove that at the Curragh."

Loughnane had no concerns about running Go Bears Go so soon after what had looked a tough race at Royal Ascot.

Image: Football agent Kia Joorabchian owns Go Bears Go as part of his Amo Racing group

"He has an unbelievable mind. It was Kia's son Max who suggested the Railway Stakes. It wasn't on our agenda because it was so soon after Royal Ascot.

"I rode him on the Tuesday morning and said to Kia: 'It's worth taking the chance'. He was bucking and squealing going down to the gallops. He just loves his racing."

On the future hopes for Go Bears Go, who is being aimed at the Phoenix Stakes back at the Curragh next, Loughnane added: "I think he'll progress. At the moment, he is so effective over five and six furlongs. The sky is the limit with him.

"Will he stay further? I have no reason to see why he won't. He's very relaxed and will drop the bridle when you want him to.

"He's a very strong traveller but the way he hit the line at the Curragh, he was pulling away. I think we can go wherever we want with him."

Lola Showgirl, who provided Loughnane with his first Royal Ascot winner in the Kensington Palace Stakes earlier this month, is also heading to Ireland next.

Image: Laura Pearson rides Lola Showgirl to victory in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

Ffion finished a length behind her stablemate at the Royal meeting and gave the trainer a memorable one-two finish.

"It was a really special day for me and the team, one that will live long in the memory," Loughnane said.

"She [Lola Showgirl] has come out of the race really well and her next port of call, if all goes to plan, is to go to Galway at the end of July. There's three or four options there for her.

"We'll take a trip across the water and try to get a winner. From there we'll probably start targeting some black-type races. She's ready to rock and roll.

"For any horse to win at Royal Ascot and still be rated 85, we've definitely still got a bit in hand.

"[Ffion] will stay [in England]. There's an apprentice race back at Ascot on July 9. It's not Royal Ascot but we'll try to give the owners their day in the winner's enclosure.

"The two of them are so well handicapped, we need to take advantage of that."

Loughnane could add another Listed victory to his record on Friday with Mojomaker.

The Sandown winner returns over the same course and distance in the Dragon Stakes, taking on a maximum field of eight.

"We'd have no reason not to go there pretty bullish," Loughnane said. "There's some nice horses in the race but there's no better form than course form.

"Pat [Cosgrave] will be on board. He said before Sandown the last day that it would suit and he was spot on. Fingers crossed we can keep the ball rolling and get another Listed winner on the board."