Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and James Milner among group celebrating Mr McCann's win at Haydock

A group of Liverpool stars will have celebrated a pre-season success as Mr McCann enjoyed a second career victory at Haydock on Thursday.

The two-year-old is owned by Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and former Liverpool player Adam Lallana.

Mr McCann - named after the club's press officer, Matt McCann - is trained by Tom Dascombe at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.

Having finished third on debut at Leicester last month, he has followed up with victory at Lingfield and doubled-up at Haydock in the British EBF Novice Stakes, ridden by Jane Elliott.

On buying a horse for the star footballers, Dascombe said: "We went to the sales to buy them something that would be ready to run, we didn't want them to have to wait a year to run. Eddie O'Leary (vendor, Lynn Lodge Stud) was very positive about the horse and told us we wouldn't be disappointed.

Image: Mr McCann, owned by a group of Liverpool players including Jordan Henderson, wins at Haydock

"He was very impressive. I thought he got a great ride from Jane, she steadied it up and then kicked on. He's possibly beaten some nice horses, but only time will tell.

"I was very happy with the performance today. We'll have to go up in grade now, but as he came from the breezes he's basically run four times.

"We could look at the Superlative Stakes, but that could be being greedy. We might just sit on him for a bit longer and find something else. He deserves a crack at a nice race."

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was also a winning owner on Thursday as Electric Love won the QuinnBet Acca Bonus Handicap at Yarmouth.

The three-year-old filly, trained by Tom Clover and ridden by Laura Pearson, also winning for the second time in her career following victory at the same course last month.