Gareth Southgate: Trainer Amy Murphy hoping to name racehorse in England manager's honour after Euro 2020 tournament

England manager Gareth Southgate could have a racehorse named in his honour after Euro 2020.
Trainer Amy Murphy, whose dual purpose yard in Newmarket is called Southgate Stables, has reserved the name 'Southgate' with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and is urging fans of both football and racing to get involved as potential owners.
After England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, Southgate underground station in north London was renamed 'Gareth Southgate' for 48 hours by Transport for London (TfL).
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
"We're always trying to be inventive and think of different ways to attract owners into the yard," Murphy said.
"The yard is called Southgate Stables, so as soon as they got through the group round it made sense to go and reserve it.
Trending
- Kimi penalised for Vettel crash | 8 drivers cleared by stewards
- Paratici: Keeping Kane is Spurs' goal
- Verstappen capitalises amid Hamilton woe as Norris stars
- Shaw's flank redemption complete
- Staveley accuses PL over failed Newcastle takeover
- Semi-finals schedule: Italy vs Spain, England vs Denmark
- Vieira named Crystal Palace manager
- Mercedes reveal how much damage cost Hamilton
- Southgate urges England to end semi-final hoodoo
- Muhammad Ali's 'perfect' grandson - a future champion?
We have reserved the name SOUTHGATE which is the name of our training yard and obviously the @EnglandFootball manager @GarethSouthgate If you have a passion for both sports & would like a horse in training with us get in touch...not long until the yearling sales 😉 pic.twitter.com/Cu5vAgOAGV— Amy Murphy Racing (@almracing) July 2, 2021
"In this game, you've got to always be looking for new ideas and new ways to move forward, that one connection with somebody new or existing can only be good.
"There are lots of links (with racing and football), there's obviously Michael Owen and other owners, the links are already there."
On Thursday, two days before scoring in England's Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrated as a winning horse owner - along with fellow stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Adam Lallana - after Mr McCann's win at Haydock.
Mr McCann - named after Liverpool's press officer, Matt McCann - is trained by Tom Dascombe at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was also a winning owner on Thursday as Electric Love won the QuinnBet Acca Bonus Handicap at Yarmouth.