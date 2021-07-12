Rohaan has Prix Maurice de Gheest option for next start after no luck in Darley July Cup at Newmarket

Rohaan could head for the Prix Maurice de Gheest in search of Group One glory after having no luck in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.
The three-year-old gelding is already a winner at Group Two and Group Three level and won the Wokingham Handicap under a welter burden, but his first attempt at the top level did not quite work out.
Rohaan finished 10th of 19 at Headquarters, four and three-quarter lengths behind Starman - but trainer David Evans felt nothing went his horse's way and he has pencilled in the six-and-a-half-furlong showpiece at Deauville on August 8 next.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
"I was a bit disappointed on the day, but I watched it when I got back and there's nothing to be disappointed about," said Evans.
"There were three different groups. He came across, he went back and had a lot of daylight two out. It just wasn't his race.
Trending
- Debate: Was Southgate right with shootout selections?
- Grealish responds after Keane criticises England players over Saka pen
- Man Utd allowed to discuss Varane terms
- World Cup 2022: How long for England to wait?
- England Euro 2020 player ratings: Sterling stars
- Chelsea transfer news: £150m for Haaland?
- Arsenal transfer news: Midfielders on shopping list
- Italy vs England player ratings: Give Saka a ten
- Hamilton slams racist abuse | 'Miss feels like two-fold failure'
- 'I'm here to cause heavyweight hell!'
"He could go for the Maurice de Gheest. There might not be so many runners and not as good a field as in the July Cup. That was probably the best sprint race of the season."
Evans enjoyed a successful raid across the Channel On Sunday when Choux, owned, like Rohaan, by Chris Kiely Racing, took the Listed Prix Yacowlef at Deauville.
"That's all she needed really, to win a Listed race. The owner wants to breed from her. A bit of black type will be ideal," said the Abergavenny trainer.
"Rapido Transport have done a fantastic job. It's not easy taking horses over to France these days. We dropped her off with them, they took over her over and have done everything."
Choux has been highly-tried since she landed a gamble on her debut at Thirsk in May and a return to France could be on the cards.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"She won first time, then she was over-faced in the Queen Mary, then at Newmarket the ground was too quick and she didn't like the track. It was a lot weaker race yesterday," Evans added.
"We'll have to have a look and see what there is. She could go back over there."