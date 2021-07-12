Phoenix Stakes: Perfect Power in line to be supplemented for Group One at the Curragh next month by Richard Fahey

Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power could be supplemented for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 8.

Richard Fahey's youngster prevailed in a tight finish for the Norfolk Stakes at the big meeting last month.

With a Group Two penalty for that success, however, connections are now favouring the Irish assignment over the Gimcrack at York and the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

"Because he's a Group Two winner it makes it a bit tougher, so there's talk that we might supplement him for the Phoenix on August 8," said Fahey, speaking at the launch of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

"He's in the Gimcrack, he'll be put in the Richmond, but the owner (Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum) is keen on the Phoenix as he'd have penalties in the other two.

1:59 David Loughnane says Go Bears Go has been a thrill to train and is on course for a trip back to Ireland for the Phoenix Stakes next month

"He's ready for six furlongs now, I nearly ran him in the Coventry but we had one in that already (Vintage Clarets) and I wanted to separate them.

"He's a good-minded horse, real laid back. He's a powerful sort, a strong two-year-old. He's a big, strong horse and fairly forward.

"I was surprised he was beaten on debut, but that probably helped win him the race at Ascot as it meant he could have that second run without a penalty. Sometimes you have to get beat to win and that was the perfect example.

"The form is absolutely rock solid and five furlongs is his bare minimum, he's ready for six now."