Racing League: David 'Bumble' Lloyd and Michael Holding join Sky Sports Racing team for ground-breaking competition

Legendary cricket broadcasters David 'Bumble' Lloyd and Michael Holding will join Sky Sports Racing's team of expert presenters and pundits for this summer's Racing League.

The duo will join lead presenter Alex Hammond, alongside Josh Apiafi, Leonna Mayor and model and television presenter Rosie Tapner for the ground-breaking team competition, which runs every Thursday for six weeks from July 29.

Affectionately referred to as 'Bumble', former England cricketer, Lloyd, not only has a love for the North of England, but also a day at the races, and is certain to bring a different point of view to the broadcast from Newcastle, where he will join the team for the opening night.

Holding, a lover of horses and close friend to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, rejoins the team after a starring role as part of Sky Sports Racing's Royal Ascot coverage this year.

Tapner has always had a love for horses, but her enthusiasm for racing came when asked to ride in the Magnolia Cup at Goodwood. She started riding out for Charlie Hills and was hooked, and is still a regular at his yard in Lambourn, Berkshire.

Image: Frankie Dettori will compete for team Newmarket Red in the Racing League

Hammond said: "It's always exciting to see a new innovation in sport and I can't wait to be involved with the Racing League this summer.

"As we've seen in other sports, fans are keen to embrace new formats, and at Sky Sports Racing we look forward to bringing this brand new competition to our viewers and hopefully attract a new audience, too."

1:47 Introducing Racing League's team BullionVault, featuring jockeys Jim Crowley, Hector Crouch and Pat Cosgrave and trainers George Baker, David Menuisier, Gary Moore and Amanda Perrett.

Apiafi added: "The highlight of the summer is upon us, racing's new high-octane Racing League is on the road from 29 July, every Thursday night for six weeks around the country at some of the UK's top racing venues.

"It's an honour to be bringing it to over 14 million homes that access the Sky platform with a new dynamic that's been much called for."

1:22 Jockey Martin Dwyer introduces his Racing League teammates for team ODDSbible, including 'the best hair in racing', Jason Watson.

"Teams have more fun," Mayor said. "When I first heard about the Racing League, I thought how exciting it would be to have fans cheering on their team.

"Being a jockey can be a little lonely at times, so the prospect of jockeys pushing each other on for the sake of the team will be super. Racing League and Sky will bring punters, jockeys and fans together to support their team.

"Bring it on, it's going to be fun and I'm lucky to be a part of this!"