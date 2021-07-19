Racing League: Meet Team eToro featuring Paul Hanagan, David Allan, Paddy Mathers, Tim Easterby and Richard Fahey

With over 50 years of combined training experience and a two-time former champion jockey amongst their ranks, Team eToro has plenty of wise heads to call upon during the Racing League.
Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby's horses will be ridden by a trio of talented jockeys: David Allan, Paddy Mathers and 2010 and 2011 champion Paul Hanagan.
Both trainers are in red-hot form this year, with Fahey's Perfect Power providing his yard's highlight of the season so far with victory in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
The team, managed by William Easterby, run in the distinctive green colours of eToro and will be one of two teams from Yorkshire competing in the Racing League.
View from the weighing room
Paul Hanagan...
Trending
- Lokonga joins Arsenal on long-term contract
- Hamilton vs Verstappen: Button, Sky F1 pundits debate crash
- Red Bull 'disgusted and saddened' by Hamilton abuse as F1 unites
- Man City transfer news: Grealish reconsidering City move
- Arsenal transfer news: Locatelli's £34m asking price met
- What does White bring to Arsenal?
- Man Utd transfer news: Who next after Varane, Sancho?
- CL: Rangers play Malmo/HJK Helsinki, Celtic draw PSV/Galatasaray
- Newcastle fans 'kept in the dark' by PL silence
- Chelsea transfer news: Latest on Haaland, Coman bids
"I'm looking forward to it. We look like we've got a good team. Both yards [Fahey and Easterby] are absolutely on fire and all the jockeys are doing well.
"For the last six seasons or so, Tim Easterby has absolutely flown and it's great to see because he's a good guy and one of the best.
"My boss, Richard Fahey, is doing great. Having both yards in great form going into it gives us the confidence that it's going to be a good time.
"I've been sat next to David Allan for 20 years and he's quite messy but he rides plenty of winners and is firing on all cylinders at the minute.
Racing League live on Sky Sports: How to follow
Watch every race of the Racing League live on Sky Sports from Thursday, July 29
"You'll probably hear Paddy Mathers before you see him. He's a great lad and a great rider but you wouldn't want to tell him that!"
David Allan...
"We'll be going through the form with each other and helping each other out. I'll be riding some horses that Hanagan knows and he'll be riding some that I'll know from Tim's yard.
"We've also got Paddy Mathers who is a very strong jockey and who can do very light weights so that should stop me and Hanagan having to sweat too much!"
Paddy Mathers...
"I get on really well with Paul. If I've got a problem with a horse, I always ask him for his ideas on how to ride it. He's a good man to have on side.
"Richard Fahey is a great boss. He's been really good to me and I can't thank him enough. We've got a few good horses in the yard and, with a bit of luck, hopefully we can nick a few."