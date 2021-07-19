Racing League: Meet Team eToro featuring Paul Hanagan, David Allan, Paddy Mathers, Tim Easterby and Richard Fahey

With over 50 years of combined training experience and a two-time former champion jockey amongst their ranks, Team eToro has plenty of wise heads to call upon during the Racing League.

Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby's horses will be ridden by a trio of talented jockeys: David Allan, Paddy Mathers and 2010 and 2011 champion Paul Hanagan.

Both trainers are in red-hot form this year, with Fahey's Perfect Power providing his yard's highlight of the season so far with victory in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The team, managed by William Easterby, run in the distinctive green colours of eToro and will be one of two teams from Yorkshire competing in the Racing League.

View from the weighing room

Paul Hanagan...

"I'm looking forward to it. We look like we've got a good team. Both yards [Fahey and Easterby] are absolutely on fire and all the jockeys are doing well.

"For the last six seasons or so, Tim Easterby has absolutely flown and it's great to see because he's a good guy and one of the best.

Image: Richard Fahey (pictured) and Tim Easterby have each had over 70 winners already this season

"My boss, Richard Fahey, is doing great. Having both yards in great form going into it gives us the confidence that it's going to be a good time.

"I've been sat next to David Allan for 20 years and he's quite messy but he rides plenty of winners and is firing on all cylinders at the minute.

"You'll probably hear Paddy Mathers before you see him. He's a great lad and a great rider but you wouldn't want to tell him that!"

David Allan...

"We'll be going through the form with each other and helping each other out. I'll be riding some horses that Hanagan knows and he'll be riding some that I'll know from Tim's yard.

"We've also got Paddy Mathers who is a very strong jockey and who can do very light weights so that should stop me and Hanagan having to sweat too much!"

Paddy Mathers...

"I get on really well with Paul. If I've got a problem with a horse, I always ask him for his ideas on how to ride it. He's a good man to have on side.

"Richard Fahey is a great boss. He's been really good to me and I can't thank him enough. We've got a few good horses in the yard and, with a bit of luck, hopefully we can nick a few."