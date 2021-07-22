Snowfall given Yorkshire Oaks option by Aidan O'Brien after pleasing team with maturity this season

Cazoo Oaks winner Snowfall could follow in stablemate Love's footsteps with a shot at the Yorkshire Oaks next month.
Love completed a remarkable Group One treble last season, taking the 1000 Guineas before wins at Epsom and York.
Trainer Aidan O'Brien is now plotting a defence of his Yorkshire Oaks crown with this year's leading three-year-old filly, who was an impressive winner in the Irish Oaks last Saturday, doubling up on her runaway success on the Downs.
Snowfall could head back to York, having begun 2021 with victory in the Group Three Musidora Stakes.
Reflecting on Snowfall's Irish Oaks win, O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "She took the race very well and we couldn't have been happier with her on Saturday.
"We were wondering what was going to happen because we let her mature a bit physically from Epsom to the Curragh.
"The way her campaign was going to spell out, she wasn't going to get any big breaks, just a few little breaks in between races.
"She was a nice bit heavier at the Curragh. We always thought she'd want better ground so were worried going into Epsom."
The Ballydoyle team are yet to set any plans in stone for the daughter of Deep Impact, but O'Brien thinks a mile-and-a-half at the Knavesmire would suit.
"It's a strong possibility," O'Brien said. "We have to get her back into full work and then discuss it with the lads to see what they want to do.
"She'll be on the programme for all those sorts of races and after two weeks more of work, we'll have a chat with the team.
"If everything did go well, it is a race that might suit well. There are other races as well but it might work well in the programme."
It has been a remarkable rise for Snowfall this season, having failed to live up to her potential as a two-year-old.
Despite just one win in her first seven starts, O'Brien has always kept the faith.
"She has an unbelievable pedigree and we always thought a lot of her last year," he said.
"Circumstances went against her in some of her races and things didn't work out for her but she got through the winter and physically had done very well.
"It looks very exciting at the moment and everything she has done this year has been very impressive. She just finds everything very easy."