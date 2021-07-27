Racing League: Charlie Austin privileged to star as team manager for Goat Racing as competition begins at Newcastle on Thursday

Footballer Charlie Austin has yet to hang up his boots but will get his first taste of management this week as the Racing League begins.

QPR striker Austin, who has owned a number of horses, is team manager for Goat Racing, linking-up with the likes of close friend and trainer George Scott.

The ground-breaking, new team-based competition, which sees 12 teams of two to four trainers compete every Thursday for six weeks, begins at Newcastle this week, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Goat Racing's team is completed by talented young trainers Tom Clover, Charlie Fellowes and Hugo Palmer, and a trio of jockeys: James Doyle, Callum Shepherd and Laura Pearson.

Austin told Sky Sports Racing: "I didn't think my managerial career would kick-off by being a racing manager but it's something I'm pleased to be involved in and privileged to have been asked.

"I've had horses with George Scott for many years and he messaged me out of the blue asking if I'd like to get involved.

"I didn't really look too much into it but as the weeks and months rolled on, the build-up got bigger and bigger and all of a sudden I'm in charge of Goat Racing.

1:30 Get to know team Goat Racing, featuring jockeys James Doyle, Callum Shepherd and Laura Pearson

"My role is to be honest. They're the guys we need to follow and I'm there as a face but if the lads aren't pulling their finger out, I'll have to let them know!"

Asked what advice Scott had given Austin, the 32-year-old replied: "Have patience. That's not something I have a lot of! It's over six weeks so it's a marathon, not a sprint.

"It's going to be enjoyable. We've got some nice horses and three solid jockeys. I couldn't ask for much more."

Racing in bespoke team colours, the Racing League's 12 teams will compete across handicap races (rated 0-90), each worth £50,000.

An extra £60,000 will be shared by the winning team's trainers, with £30,000 going to stable staff and an extra £50,000 bonus shared between the competition's top three jockeys.

"It's enticing more people to come to the races and be more attractive," Austin said.

"I've been very vocal about prize-money and you can't get away from the fact that £50,000 a race is massive.

"Being an owner also, you want your horses to be a part of this. You've got to put yourself out there and get involved. Prize-money is not going to go up overnight."

Coin-toss needed but no arguments (yet) between trainers

0:57 George Boughey says Race Horse Lotto's team of trainers have been getting on well, but a coin toss was needed to decide who gets a runner in the last race at Newcastle on Thursday

For most trainers, the idea of teaming up with their colleagues is a whole new concept and one that might take some getting used to.

Young star George Boughey represents Team Race Horse Lotto, alongside James Ferguson, William Knight and Stuart Williams, and says it has been a very amicable start.

"Billy [William] Knight and I both wanted to run one in the mile-and-a-half race so we had a coin toss out on the Hamilton Road this morning, which we had to video for the rest of the group," Boughey told Sky Sports Racing.

"We sit down once a week and chat through the horses. It involves a bit of planning between all of us because we all want to run them in the races we think we can win.

1:18 Meet Racing League's Team Race Horse Lotto, featuring 'the smile of the side' Marco Ghiani, Danny Muscutt and Nicola Currie

"It's been pretty straight-forward and everyone gets along very well. It's been an easy process.

"As we've grown as a yard, we've bought a few horses with concepts like this in mind."

Knight must have won the coin toss as his horse Pearl Beach lines up in the final race on the opening night.

Boughey does have Epidemic and Atheeb declared at Newcastle and says both go North with a great chance.

"Epidemic has been quite progressive and his best performance was his first start since being gelded, on the all-weather.

"We're pretty well drawn in seven and I think he goes there with a good chance. Three-year-olds in these races may well have a bit more of an advantage.

"I've had this race in mind for a while with Atheeb. He's had a wind operation and wears cheek pieces for the first time so he's in pretty good shape.

"Sometimes the second wind op is quite beneficial and he should run a big race."