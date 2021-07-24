Racing League: Meet team Goat Racing featuring Charlie Austin, Laura Pearson, James Doyle and Callum Shepherd

Footballer Charlie Austin will try his hand at management, but not in the dugout, as he leads team Goat Racing into battle in the Racing League.

The QPR striker, who is an owner of a number of horses, links up with a quartet of talented young trainers: Tom Clover, Charlie Fellowes, Hugo Palmer and George Scott.

In the weighing room, team Goat have one of the greatest of all time with James Doyle - winner of multiple Group One races around the world.

At just 33-years-old, Doyle has already amassed 1,500 winners, with 127 being Group successes.

He is joined by the fast-improving Callum Shepherd, who boasts a strong record on the all-weather surface, which will come in handy for Newcastle and Lingfield.

Image: QPR striker Charlie Austin is team manager for Goat Racing

Making up the trio of jockeys is star apprentice Laura Pearson, whose career hit new heights this year with victory on Lola Showgirl at Royal Ascot.

View from the weighing room

James Doyle...

"Callum Shepherd is a good, fun guy. He's on the improve and it's good to see him doing well. He's getting some really nice rides now and he's getting them home.

"Laura Pearson hasn't been riding that long but her name has risen to the top of the tree pretty quickly. A lot of people know her name now as she's doing great things.

"All our trainers are young and up-and-coming. I have a strong link with Hugo Palmer, I ride a lot for him and have done for a long time.

Image: Hugo Palmer is one of four young Newmarket trainers providing the runners for Goat Racing

"George Scott is doing really well and my record for him is quite strong. When I do pick up the odd ride for him, we generally go pretty close.

"I've ridden a few winners for Tom Clover and he's doing really well. Charlie Fellowes has a new yard and has had a lot of success."

Laura Pearson...

"James Doyle is just incredible and to ride with such pros, it's a really good team.

"Callum is someone who always helps me out quite a lot. He gives me those little tricks of the trade that the older lads know.

"Mr Clover is my 'guv'nor' and I've ridden for a few of the others. It's opening doors for everybody."

Callum Shepherd...

"It should be a lot of fun. It's good to see some new faces involved, particularly with the team management. Charlie Austin has had a connection with racing for a long time and it's great to get people like that involved.

"Racing has got so much to offer and if this helps show people that then that's a bonus.

"Laura Pearson is one of the most exciting apprentices around. She certainly doesn't ride like an apprentice. She's improved massively in such a short space of time.

Image: Pearson rides Lola Showgirl to victory in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot

"She's ridden a Royal Ascot winner, which is more than I can say for myself!

"James Doyle really needs no introduction as a multiple Group One winner worldwide. He rides and wins for everyone. He's a household name so to have him on our team is pretty good. I hope James and Laura are as happy with their team as I am!"

