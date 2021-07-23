Racing League: Meet Team ThoroughBid featuring Oisin Murphy, Sean Levey, Hayley Turner, Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon

Reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy is used to plenty of silverware but will have to learn to share if team ThoroughBid claim Racing League glory this summer.

Murphy, 2019 and 2020 champion, has attained well over a 1,000 career wins on the flat, with over 60 of those being Group winners.

He is joined by two equally talented and experienced riders, Hayley Turner and Sean Levey.

Turner became the first female jockey to ride 100 winners in a calendar year and has won multiple Group races, as well as enjoying two Royal Ascot successes.

Levey, who has 12 Group wins and a Classic on his CV, continues his productive partnership with trainer Richard Hannon.

Joining Hannon is one of the UK's most renowned trainers, Andrew Balding, who is currently third in the flat trainers' championship.

View from the weighing room

Oisin Murphy...

"The concept is really cool. If we can get new crowds and new people to the races, it can only be a good thing.

"We've woken up to the idea that racing is open to everybody and anyone can get involved. The more we push that the better."

On his team-mates, Murphy added: "Sean Levey is a character. He's a fun guy, always smiling.

Image: Andrew Balding is currently third in the flat trainers' championship

"He's a top-class rider and has won a host of Group Ones. His career is going from strength to strength.

"We all know Hayley Turner, she's been riding big race winners for years.

"She's going to bring a bit of fun as well. She rides out regularly at Andrew Balding's so I see her all the time and I really get on with her."

Sean Levey...

"Oisin Murphy is loud, a great character and very genuine.

"He's absolutely unbelievably talented in the saddle. Not so much in the pool or on a treadmill or a bike! It's lucky he has a horse to sit on when he comes racing.

"Hayley Turner is absolutely brilliant, she's such a sound person. I've known her since I first moved over here and she's always been doing well.

"I don't know a whole lot about Andrew Balding. I don't think I've ever ridden for him.

"Richard is Richard. I've been working for him for 10 years and he's a great guy and a great friend. We've gone through a lot since I started. We've had all sorts of ups and downs on the track."

Meet the rivals