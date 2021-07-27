Glorious Goodwood: Hollie Doyle powers Trueshan to Goodwood Cup glory for second career Group One win

Hollie Doyle enjoyed a Glorious Goodwood treble and a second career Group One success as she powered Alan King's Trueshan to a decisive victory in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.
A runaway winner on Champions Day at Ascot in October, the five-year-old made a promising start to the current campaign when runner-up to Japan at Chester in May before missing an intended appearance in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot due to unsuitable ground.
Trueshan instead contest the following week's Northumberland Plate, where he was far from disgraced in finishing sixth under a huge weight, and everything fell perfectly into place for him on the Sussex Downs.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
With the rain-softened ground leading to the withdrawal of four-time Goodwood Cup hero Stradivarius, King's charge was the 6-5 favourite to provide his multiple Grade One-winning trainer with a first top-level success on the Flat.
Trueshan raced keenly for much of the two-mile journey, but moved to the lead early in the home straight and saw off the brave effort of the largely-unconsidered 33-1 shot Away He Goes by just under four lengths.
Trending
- Red Bull attempt to challenge Hamilton penalty
- Watch Fire vs Brave LIVE!
- 'It's just rumours' - Haaland plays down Chelsea link
- Chelsea in talks for Kounde | Abraham available for sale
- Man Utd agree £41m fee with Real Madrid for Varane
- From playing with Pirlo to CL final photographer
- Biles: I withdrew to protect mental health
- AJ: Fury one of my enemies | Let's fight without belts?
- Rooney injures Knight, Derby down to eight senior players
- Rosberg's verdict on F1's 'battle of generations' and crash
Doyle then rode Lord Riddiford and Sisters In The Sky to victory in consecutive races as she completed a remarkable treble from her only three runners on the day.
Lord Riddiford, who Doyle had never ridden in a race before, sprinted clear to win the Back to Goodwood Handicap by two-and-a-half lengths in front of El Astronaute, giving trainer John Quinn a one-two.
Roger Teal's Sisters In The Sky won at the third attempt, having finished third and fifth at Newbury and Chester. The 13-2 shot was given a marvellous ride from the Sky Sports Racing ambassador to beat Richard Hannon's Monet's Sunrise by a length in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Doyle was full of praise for Trueshan. She told ITV: "He's a superstar on this ground. I thought we were going very quick early on - he was quite free actually.
"He can be [like that], but I just thought I'd let him slide on to get off the lead and drop the bridle on me.
"[Then] the further I went, the better. He's hit that rising ground and found another gear.
"It's incredible. He's been in my mind every day since Champions Day [winner of the Long Distance Cup at Ascot last year], when we could get back together - these are the days you do it for."