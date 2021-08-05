Oisin Murphy: Champion jockey continues flying form with Brighton treble to follow Kempton five-timer

Dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy continued his flying form as victory on Ravens Ark in the feature Land And Power Civil Contractors Handicap helped him record a treble at Brighton.

Murphy, fresh from a remarkable five-timer at Kempton the previous evening and setting the pace in this year's championship, was registering his second winner on the card this time with his narrow success in a race which is run for the Brighton Challenge Cup.

He had to be at his strongest too on Hughie Morrison's 9-5 favourite, who found minor trouble in running and then once in the clear still appeared unlikely to get past eventual runner-up Contingency Fee until leading in the final strides to score by a head.

Ravens Ark was wearing first-time cheekpieces.

At the suggestion he had taken his time before delivering the four-year-old for his second win of the season, Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: "I didn't have much choice.

"He got away well, but I couldn't really sit any closer.

"I had in my mind not to get stuck inside, so I could get rolling on time.

"But (David) Probert (on market rival Kelmscott) was able to come round me and keep me in for a little bit.

"Then he got going again. This was a good spot for the horse - he stays well, and he's likeable. He saves energy - like me!"

Murphy, successful on Roger Charlton's 5-6 shot Big Boy Bobby in the preceding Woodcote Flying Club BBQ Handicap, then had to settle for second on another favourite Mostallim - a length and a half behind He's Our Star, ridden by 7lb claimer Mollie Phillips for Tony Carroll in the Donatello Restaurant Brighton Handicap.

But he was quickly back in the winner's enclosure and stretching his sizeable lead in pursuit of a third successive title thanks to Mick Appleby's Rhyme Scheme in the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Selling Handicap.

The 6-5 favourite was in front throughout and repelled the challenge of Deeds Not Words by three-quarters of a length to break her duck at the 18th attempt.

In-form Phillips completed a double when 3-1 shot Porterinthejungle was another to lead all the way en route to a length-and-a-quarter victory, for Robyn Brisland, in the closing Silk Series Handicap - for pro-am female jockeys.