Hollie Doyle blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador flying from Haydock to Deauville in search of Group success

It's a big weekend for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle, who bids for a second successive win in the Group Three Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday before flying to France to partner Glen Shiel in search of a third Group One winner.

Looking to Extra to repeat Haydock heroics

I'm raring to go for one of the most important weekends of my season so far, which will take me from Haydock Park to Deauville in France in pursuit of two more Pattern race successes.

It'll get off to a flying start if EXTRA ELUSIVE can win the Group Three MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes (4.10) at Haydock on Saturday for the second year in succession.

It doesn't seem like a year since my partnership with his owner Imad Alsagar began so perfectly. It was my first big win for the boss, which made it particularly memorable, and I'm expecting another top-notch effort from the six-year-old in a strong renewal.

Roger Charlton has given Extra Elusive a nice break since he finished behind one of Saturday's rivals Euchen Glen in the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

Image: Doyle and Extra Elusive win the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock

Andre, who rides him out every day, tells me he's very happy with his homework. He'd been on the go a long time so the break can only have benefitted him, and he does go well fresh.

Rain is forecast in the northwest so the chances are he'll get his ideal ground but whether her can beat Godolphin's progressive favourite Real World remains to be seen.

Saeed Bin Suroor's four-year-old won the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and followed up in a Listed race at Newbury, but this represents a step up in class while my lad is already a proven Group Three performer.

Image: Doyle has now ridden a number of big winners in the colours of her boss Imad Alsagar

Everything points to a big run from Glen

On Sunday I'll be flying to France to link up with my Champions Day hero GLEN SHIEL in the Group One Larc Prix Maurice de Gheest (2.50) at Deauville, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson has Glen in great shape for a race that, on paper, should suit him perfectly. He'll get his favoured soft ground and promises to relish the six-and-a-half furlong trip.

He's such a strong finishing sprinter, as he's already proven at the top level, so stepping up half a furlong should be ideal and if he can repeat his staying on second in the Group One Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot, I'm hoping he'll be hard to peg back.

Image: Glen Shiel wins The Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot last October

Big chance for Stoute filly in Listed contest

Back at Haydock on Saturday, Sir Michel Stoute's lightly raced filly POTAPOVA bids to get back on track in the British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes (3.35) for fillies and mares.

She looked really smart when bolting up under a penalty at Redcar on her re-appearance in May, making it two from two in a race I finished second in on Marco Botti's Fire In The Rain.

Danny Tudhope, who rode Sir Michael's daughter of Invincible Spirit that day, was excited about her prospects so better was naturally expected in the Group One Coronation Stakes at the Royal Meeting.

She couldn't make an impact but the heavy rain that fell wouldn't have helped her chances and finishing behind the likes of Alcohol Free, Snow Lantern and Mother Earth was certainly no disgrace, as it's turned out.

I'm looking forward to seeing if Cheveley Park's filly can bounce back now she's eased in grade, but wouldn't want it too wet for her.

Princess can make winning handicap debut

Image: Doyle rides Princess Nadia to victory at Newbury for her boss Imad Alsagar

John and Thady Gosden have taken their time to find the right opportunity for my boss Imad Alsagar's PRINCESS NADIA to make her handicap debut and I head to Newmarket to ride her again on Friday night.

She re-appears in the Rich Energy Two Drinks One Taste Fillies' Handicap (7.08) over 10 furlongs after getting off the mark at the third attempt in a Newbury novice last month.

It's likely to be a tactical race, as we face only two rivals, but I'll be keeping things simple as she's an out-and-out galloper.

There's little between the three fillies on form but everything looks in place for this well-bred daughter of Sea The Stars to take another step forward.

Pose ready to prove merits of Leicester debut

I'm likely to be at Windsor on Monday evening to ride Archie Watson's promising juvenile STRIKE ME A POSE in the five furlong Kelly Thorbes 50th Birthday Celebrations Novice Stakes (6.35).

He did nothing wrong for William Buick on debut at Leicester, when he bumped into a potentially smart one in the Clive Cox-trained Mine's A Double.

I haven't ridden him at Archie's since but can tell you he's a nice speedy sort who has come out of his race well and will be much sharper for the experience.

Trueshan bouncing after Goodwood heroics

I spoke to Alan King this week to get an update on TRUESHAN and was delighted to hear that he's absolutely bouncing after his heroics in the Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup.

Alan said you wouldn't know he'd had a race, which is great to hear with his next possible assignment, the Group Two Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York, just around the corner.

His participation on The Knavesmire will, of course, depend on the ground. It's well known by now that he needs soft conditions but the forecast next week is for more sunshine, so it'll probably be another anxious wait to see what the weather gods decide.