Roger Varian mulls Zeyaadah options

Roger Varian is considering options in France and Ireland for Zeyaadah following her gallant effort in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

A leading hope for the Cazoo Oaks in early June, the daughter of Tamayuz disappointed at Epsom, but has since bounced back with fine performances both in victory and defeat.

After claiming Group Three honours in Newcastle's Hopping Stakes, Zeyaadah returned to the top level on the Sussex Downs and produced a career-best to fill the runner-up spot behind Lady Bowthorpe.

A delighted Varian is hopeful there is more to come from his filly in the second half of the season.

He said: "She's in great form and either the Prix de la Nonette at Deauville later on in August or the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh in September will be the next target.

"I think she's a top filly and she finished second to probably the most popular winner of the year at Goodwood!

"After the usual puff of the cheeks after finishing second in a Group One and not winning it, even we got wrapped up in applauding the winner.

"She (Zeyaadah) got beaten by a good one and showed in her running that she's deserving of her place in good races.

"Hopefully her best days are still ahead of her."